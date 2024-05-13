US: Police Officer In Nashville Fired For Groping Only Fans Model's Breast

Representative Image | Pexels

A police officer in Nashville was terminated from his duty after a scandalous video of him groping an adult content creator's breasts surfaced online. According to a report in the New York Post, the video, titled "Can't believe he didn't arrest me," features Officer Sean Herman engaging in inappropriate behavior during a fake traffic stop for an X-rated OnlyFans video.

According to media reports, the video, posted by the OF creator, featured Officer Herman who is seen wearing his full uniform while approaching the woman in her vehicle. As part of the staged encounter, Jordin provocatively interacts with the officer who in the video stops her for a speeding ticket; they both interact and Jordin eventually exposes her breasts to the officer. Officer Herman then proceeds to grope Jordin's breasts before letting her go with a warning.

After the video was posted online, although with camera tactics the featured officer's face wasn't visible, viewers quickly noticed the bottom half of the officer who was featured in the video. Viewers quickly jotted it down and recognised him through the patch on the officer's shoulder, which was of the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Metro Nashville Dept Fires Officer Sean Herman

According to media reports, Metro Nashville police told NewsChannel 5 Investigates that the police officer was fired immediately, and strict action was taken against him. While Metro Nashville police also claimed that it's not clear if Herman was on the clock while shooting the video.

According to an NDTV report, a Reddit user identified as Jordin defended the controversial video involving Officer Sean Herman, calling it a planned stunt that was consensual and considered private property.