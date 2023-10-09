US: Palestinian & Israeli Supporters Clash With Each Other On Washington Streets; Video Surfaces

Palestinian & Israeli Supporters Clash With Each Other On Washington Streets | Twitter

Washington: Shocking videos of clashes between Palestinian and Israeli supporters on the streets in Washington's Kirkland are making rounds on social media. The clashes erupted when the supporters were demonstrating against the tensions that have been escalating between Hamas and Israel. The supporters of Israel and Palestine are taking out demonstrations and slamming each other over the war that erupted between Israel and Hamas that has claimed the lives of hundreds of people. The Hamas-Palestinian militants attacked Israel on Saturday morning by firing over 5,000 rockets in the direction of Southern Israel.

The protesters were hitting each other with sticks and flags

It can be seen in the video that the protesters supporting Palestine gathered in the streets of Kirkland and were protesting against Israel over its retaliation and killing of many Palestinians in the bombardment of Gaza Strip. The Israel supporters who were protesting on the other side of the road showed up at the spot and a fight broke out between the supporters. The protesters were hitting each other with sticks and flags and also punching and kicking each other. A burqa-clad woman was also seen in the video hitting a man with shoes in her hand and the man also attacked the woman, she was pulled back and saved by other man in the crowd.

Police were also present at the spot

Police were also present along with the crowd to ensure the safety of the protesters. However, the clashes broke out in the presence of police on the streets of Washington. The police officers tried to separate the fighting crowd but they could not. The fight continued for some time and then the protesters were separated from each other. Protests erupted across the world after the Hamas militants attacked Israel. May supported the Palestinians and many came out in support of Israel.

India supports Israel

India has shown its solid support to Israel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was shocked after the attacks by the militants and said that India will provide support to Israel in its war against Hamas. However, few videos that emerged from Aligarh showed that the students of AMU took to streets and showed theit support to Palestine. They also shouted religious slogans while marching on the streets of Aligarh. Videos of the protest are doing rounds on social media.

The Hamas militants infiltrated the borders in Southern Israel

The Hamas militants infiltrated the borders in Southern Israel after firing thousands of rockets and killed many civilians and also took them as hostage. They took the hostages along with them to Gaza Strip. Israel, in retaliation targeted the Gaza Strip as its fighter jets wrecked havoc in the Palestinian city. Few videos also surfaced on the internet showing that the captured hostages are afraid of losing their lives in their own airstrike in the region. Sounds of bombing can be heard in the videos.

