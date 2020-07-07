US on same page as India, considering banning TikTok too

India on June 29 banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including hugely popular TikTok, UC Browser and Cam Scanner, saying they were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the country. The ban came in the backdrop of the standoff with Chinese troops in Eastern Ladakh.

Meanwhile, on Monday Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had said that the United States has to take a different path on China as the previous policy of helping them open up their economy with the belief that this would lead to more political freedom has not worked.

"The theory of the case that was more economic opening will lead to more political freedoms, more fundamental rights being provided to the Chinese people, just turned out not to have been true. It just didn't work. I'm not criticizing those who came before; we can now plainly see that it didn't work, and that means the United States has to take a different path," Pompeo told Tony Perkins of Washington Watch in an interview.