TikTok star Sandhya Chauhan commits suicide after Indian government's ban on Chinese apps

Weeks after sixteen-year-old Siya Kakkar was found dead at her home, another TikTok star named Sandhya Chauhan has committed suicide.

Sandhua Chauhan, a resident of Delhi's Green Park, was a student of Delhi University. Although, the cause of suicide is yet to be ascertained, according to a report, Chauhan took the drastic step in the wake of Indian government's ban on TikTok and 59 other Chinese apps. Sonal was allegedly really upset about the ban on the video-making platform.

Sandhaya's mother was reportedly at home when she ended her life. After the police rushed to the spot, Chauhan's body was taken to the SDS Global Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The body of the deceased has been sent for postmortem. Meanwhile, the police have seized Sandya Chahuhan's phone to investigate the matter further.

Earlier in June, sixteen-year-old TikTok star Siya Kakkar was found dead at her home in New Delhi. Police had said prima facie it was a suicide but no note was recovered.

Further details awaited.