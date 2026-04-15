US Navy Destroyer Intercepts 2 Oil Tankers Attempting To Leave Strait Of Hormuz, Orders Them To Turn Back As Trump’s Blockade Begins

X / U.S. Central Command

A US Navy destroyer intercepted two oil tankers trying to leave Iran through the Strait of Hormuz , and ordered them to turn back on Tuesday. This comes a day after US President Donald Trump’s blockade came into effect, and ordered them to turn back, news agency Reuters reported, citing sources.

The vessels had departed Chabahar Port in the Gulf of Oman and were contacted by the warship via radio communication, the official said. It is unclear whether any further warnings were issued.

The disclosure adds further detail to the start of Trump’s blockade, which seeks to pressure Iran over its effective closure of the strategically important shipping route, the Strait of Hormuz.

The blockade involves more than 10,000 US personnel, backed by over a dozen warships and dozens of aircraft, the military said.

Trump announced the blockade after the Islamabad peace talks failed. Oil prices jumped back above $100 a barrel before easing on Tuesday on hopes of further talks.

In a post on X on Tuesday US Central Command , (CENTCOM) stated that during the first 24 hours of the blockade, no ships were able to pass. It further noted that the blockade is being enforced against vessels of all nations which are departing or entering Iranian ports and coastal areas.

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"During the first 24 hours, no ships made it past the U.S. blockade and 6 merchant vessels complied with direction from U.S. forces to turn around to re-enter an Iranian port on the Gulf of Oman. The blockade is being enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman. U.S. forces are supporting freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports", the post mentioned.