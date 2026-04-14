Iran Claims To Sink US Warship In Strait Of Hormuz; No US Confirmation Yet

Iran has claimed that its naval forces sank an American warship in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, raising fresh concerns amid escalating tensions between Iran and the United States.

According to statements issued through the official account of the Iranian Armed Forces, the incident allegedly took place near the port city of Bandar Abbas. Iranian authorities claimed the American vessel had attempted to approach their coastline, prompting a naval operation in which the ship was reportedly destroyed.

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However, Tehran has not released details about the type of warship involved, the extent of damage, or whether there were any casualties. So far, there has been no official confirmation from the United States or independent international agencies, making it difficult to verify the accuracy of Iran’s claims.

The announcement comes at a time of heightened regional tensions. Earlier, US President Donald Trump had indicated plans to weaken Iran’s naval strength. Reports also suggest the United States is considering measures to restrict access through the Strait of Hormuz in response to Iran’s actions, particularly those linked to its nuclear programme.