US Missionary Detained In Haiti Over Alleged Child Abuse At Illegal Orphanage As Police Probe Explicit Messages Sent To Minors | Pexels Image

Port Au Prince: A US missionary accused of running an illegal orphanage in Haiti has been detained over allegations of child abuse, Haitian police told The Associated Press on Friday.

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Arold Jean, a spokesperson for the Cap-Haitien police department, said U.S. authorities arrested Thomas Osbeck there on September 30. He did not identify the U.S. agency involved.

He said authorities reviewed the suspect's cell phone and found explicit messages sent to children. Jean added that at least a dozen children underwent medical examinations.

Suspect's legal status and orphanage investigation

It wasn't immediately clear if Osbeck had an attorney. An Associated Press journalist was barred from visiting him in jail on Friday.

Jean said Osbeck did not have the required paperwork to operate an orphanage in Cap-Haitien, where Haitian authorities found at least 12 minors. He said he expects Osbeck to be extradited to the United States.

Another US missionary faces abuse charges

Osbeck was detained shortly after U.S. authorities charged Maylon Foshee, 23, of Mansfield, Louisiana, with sexually abusing minors during mission trips to Haiti.

Authorities said Foshee travelled to Haiti numerous times between 2023 and 2026 while working with a ministry in the coastal city of Gonaives and allegedly sexually abused several minors under his care, including those who lived with him or received financial support from him.

Previous orphanage abuse conviction in Haiti

Last year, a jury in Miami convicted Michael Geilenfeld of sexually abusing boys at an orphanage he founded in Port-au-Prince.

Geilenfeld had pleaded not guilty. The orphanage, founded in 1985, was one of several that he operated in Haiti and the Dominican Republic. It was closed in 2015.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)