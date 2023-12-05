 US: Massive Explosion At House In Arlington After Man Fires Flare Gun To Scare Off Cops; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUS: Massive Explosion At House In Arlington After Man Fires Flare Gun To Scare Off Cops; Visuals Surface

US: Massive Explosion At House In Arlington After Man Fires Flare Gun To Scare Off Cops; Visuals Surface

According to Arlington County Police Department, the fire department is working to extinguish the blaze. Arlington County police put out the alert just after 8:15 pm Monday (local time).

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, December 05, 2023, 12:17 PM IST
article-image
US: Massive Explosion At House In Arlington After Man Fires Flare Gun To Scare Off Cops; Visuals Surface |

US: A massive explosion was reported at a house in Arlington in the US after a suspect fired a flare gun inside a house at police personnel who were executing a search warrant, police said.

According to Arlington County Police Department, the fire department is working to extinguish the blaze. Arlington County police put out the alert just after 8:15 pm Monday (local time). It said that the incident occurred in the 800 block of N Burlington Street in the Bluemont neighborhood.

The County Police Department said that it is investigating a suspect who has discharged a flare gun from his residence and police advised people to avoid the area.

Taking to X, Arlington Police Department stated, "POLICE ACTIVITY: ACPD is in the 800 block of N. Burlington Street investigating a suspect who has discharged a flare gun from his residence. Expect continued police activity and avoid the area." According to the Arlington County Police Department, officers on scene reported minor injuries with no one being taken to the hospital.

In another post on X, the Arlington Police Department wrote, "As officers were attempting to execute a search warrant at the residence, the suspect discharged several rounds inside the home. Subsequently, an explosion occurred at the residence and officers continue to investigate the circumstances of the explosion." It further stated, "UPDATE: @ArlingtonVaFD is on scene working to extinguish the fire at the home. Media staging is in the 800 block of N. Edison Street." Local media reports said the flames and smoke from the explosion were seen from miles away.

Read Also
US: Congressman Sets Off Fire Alarm To Stall Voting; Apologises After CCTV Captures Act
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US: Massive Explosion At House In Arlington After Man Fires Flare Gun To Scare Off Cops; Visuals...

US: Massive Explosion At House In Arlington After Man Fires Flare Gun To Scare Off Cops; Visuals...

WATCH: Female Biker Holds Suitcase In One Hand & Beer In Another While Riding Pillion On Bali Roads

WATCH: Female Biker Holds Suitcase In One Hand & Beer In Another While Riding Pillion On Bali Roads

Lakhbir Singh Rode, Pak-Based Khalistani Separatist Outfit Head & Nephew Of Jarnail Singh...

Lakhbir Singh Rode, Pak-Based Khalistani Separatist Outfit Head & Nephew Of Jarnail Singh...

World Soil Day 2023: Know Theme, Significance & Reason To Celebrate

World Soil Day 2023: Know Theme, Significance & Reason To Celebrate

TikTok Influencer Goes Viral For Her Unpopular Opinion On Christmas Tree

TikTok Influencer Goes Viral For Her Unpopular Opinion On Christmas Tree