 US: Congressman Sets Off Fire Alarm To Stall Voting; Apologises After CCTV Captures Act
A Congressman in the US House of Representatives triggered a fire alarm minutes before the Congress passed a resolution to avert the financial shutdown, forcing lawmakers to rush out.

Shankar RajUpdated: Monday, October 02, 2023, 01:28 PM IST
article-image
US: Congressman Sets Off Fire Alarm To Stall Voting; Later Apologises | Pixabay

The US government has avoided a federal shutdown after both House and Senate agreed on a short-term funding deal. But, in an untoward incident, a Congressman in the US House of Representatives triggered a fire alarm minutes before the Congress passed a resolution to avert the financial shutdown, forcing lawmakers to rush out.

Culprit Jamaal Bowman caught on CCTV

Congressman Jamaal Bowman was caught on CCTV footage pulling the fire alarm in the Capitol office building. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy demanded action against him, while comparing it with the attack on the Capitol Hill building on January 6, 2021. "That’s a new low. We watched how people have been treated if they’ve done something wrong in this Capitol will be interesting to see how he is treated," Speaker McCarthy said.

He also demanded that the Ethics Committee of the House should "seriously" look into the actions of Bowman. Reacting to the widespread criticism, Bowman said, "I want to personally clear the confusion surrounding today's events. As I was rushing to cast a vote, I came to a door that is usually open for votes but today would not open.

Bowman apologizes

I am embarrassed to admit that I activated the fire alarm, mistakenly thinking it would open the door. I regret this and sincerely apologise for any confusion this caused," in a statement. An investigation has been launched against Bowman.

