Air India Unveils Limited Time Ticket Sale For India-US Travel Routes; Check Details

Air India is running a special sale called the 'Fly Air India Sale' with reduced prices for flights between India and the US. This sale covers both regular Economy Class and Premium Economy Class, but only on certain US routes.

For Economy Class, one-way fares start at Rs 42,999, and round-trip fares start at Rs 52,999. Premium Economy fares begin at Rs 79,999 for one-way travel and Rs 1,09,999 for round-trip travel. However, Premium Economy is only available on specific routes like Bengaluru-San Francisco, Mumbai-San Francisco, and Mumbai-New York.

Air India has non-stop flights from Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai to US cities like New York, Newark, Washington DC, Chicago, and San Francisco.

These sale prices are also valid for travelers from other Indian cities, and they can take one-stop flights through Delhi, Bengaluru, or Mumbai to reach the US at the discounted rates.

Dates

Bookings under the sale are open from October 1 to October 5 for travel between October 1 and December 15.

You can book these special fares through Air India's website, their mobile apps for iOS and Android, or through authorized travel agencies.

Read Also IRCTC Announces Zero Convenience Fees On Flight Bookings On Official Air Travel Website

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)