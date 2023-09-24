IRCTC Announces Zero Convenience Fees On Flight Bookings On Official Air Travel Website

Representational photo |

Mumbai: In celebration of its 24th Foundation Day, which coincides with World Tourism Day on September 27th, IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) is offering a range of enticing offers to its customers including ZERO convenience fee on booking flights tickets through www.air.irctc.co.in.

As a Mini Ratna PSU under the Ministry of Railways, IRCTC has long been a one-stop shop for all travel and tourism needs.

"One of the standout offers during this celebration is the waiving of convenience fees for customers booking both international and domestic flight tickets on its website, www.air.irctc.co.in, and the IRCTC Air mobile app. This promotion is valid from September 25th to September 27th, 2023" said an official.

Additionally, IRCTC is extending its generosity with discounts of up to Rs. 2000 on air tickets through various bank card transactions. With the festive season quickly approaching, customers now have the perfect opportunity to plan their vacations and usher in the New Year with significant savings.

According to a senior official, beyond cost-saving benefits, IRCTC is committed to providing a hassle-free booking experience. Its user-friendly website and app facilitate easy flight searches, price comparisons, and quick bookings for round-trip and multi-city journeys.

IRCTC's Statement On The Initiative

"In a nod to its commitment to customer satisfaction, IRCTC also caters to government officials by offering defense fares and Leave Travel Concession (LTC) tickets. As an added value, every air ticket booked through IRCTC's portal includes travel insurance of Rs. 50 lakhs" said Sidharth Singh, spokesperson of IRCTC.

"IRCTC continues to spearhead efforts to enhance the travel experience for passengers and promote tourism in India. Its innovative approach and unwavering customer-centric focus are set to shape the future of travel in the country" said Singh.

"This special promotion not only marks IRCTC's remarkable 24 years of service but also aligns perfectly with the spirit of World Tourism Day, encouraging travel enthusiasts to explore new horizons with irresistible offers and savings" further added Singh.

