US Mass Shooting: 3 Dead, 16 Injured After Unidentified Man Opens Fire Outside Night Club In Mississippi

US Mass Shooting: 3 Dead, 16 Injured After Unidentified Man Opens Fire Outside Night Club | Pixabay

Mississippi: In a horrific incident that came to light from Mississippi in USA, 3 people died and total 16 people were injured after an unidentified person opened indefinite fire outside a nightclub. The incident took place outside a night club on Church Street in Indianola, at nearly 1 am on Sunday (Local time). Eyewitnesses heard sounds of multiple gun shots being fired. Hunt is on for the shooter who is absconding.

Indianola is a city in Sunflower County, about 83 miles northwest of Jackson in Mississippi of USA. Local media reports said, "Indianola Police Chief Ronald Sampson said that three people were killed and 16 people were injured in the incident. Immediately after receiving the information, the police reached the spot. A case has been registered to this extent and an investigation has been carried out. Officials said that no one has been arrested in this incident so far".

Incidents of mass shooting in last few months in USA

This comes just few days after on July 17, an armed man wearing a ski mask was arrested near the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee just days after a failed assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump during a recent rally.

On June 22, a similar incident was reported in Arkansas of USA. As per a report of PTI a shooter opened fire Friday at a grocery store in Arkansas killing 3 people and wounding 10 others. The wounded included two law enforcement officers who exchanged fire with the shooter, state police said. The incident took place at Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce.

In April this year, two people were killed while 14 others were admitted to hospital after a block party turned deadly at a park in Memphis, Tennessee according to police as per a CNN report. According to the report, police said that the shooting happened at a party where up to 300 people and gathered.