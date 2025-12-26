US: Man Drags Female Cop Out Of Washington Patrol Car In Seattle, Steals Vehicle; Arrested Later | VIDEO

US: Man Drags Female Cop Out Of Washington Patrol Car In Seattle, Steals Vehicle; Arrested Later | X/@incidnt_tracker

Seattle: A shocking incident surfaced from Seattle in the United States, where a man stole a patrol car from a Washington State Patrol lieutenant. The incident, which took place on Christmas (December 25), was caught on camera, and the video was accessed by local website TMZ.com. The accused was later taken into custody.

In the video, it could be seen that the man first crossed the road and went close to the patrol vehicle. When the Washington State Patrol lieutenant opened the door of the patrol vehicle to ask the man about his motive, he pulled her out of the vehicle and drove off.

Video Of The Incident:

Seattle: Man yanks female police officer out of her car, gets in, and drives off.



I can't even. pic.twitter.com/QtTKrQOAF9 — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) December 26, 2025

After the incident, WSP officers started a manhunt operation to nab the accused. After intense pursuit, police managed to arrest the man. Speaking about the incident to TMZ.com, Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson confirmed that the female lieutenant was not injured in the incident and she would also not be reprimanded.

The man is currently being questioned to know about his motive as to why he had stolen the patrol car. A detailed probe has been launched into the matter.

Elderly Woman Attacked In Seattle:

Last week also a shocking incidnet surfaced from Seattle, where a man brutally attacked an elderly woman at the King County Courthouse. The disturbing incident was caught on camera nad the video went viral on social media.

A Seattle man with multiple prior assault charges, including stabbing someone 8 times, permanently blinds an elderly woman in one eye after striking her with a wooden board.



This is the result of soft-on-crime policies in Democrat controlled cities. pic.twitter.com/hVlwjJ0X8J — Don Keith (@RealDonKeith) December 22, 2025

The viral footage shows 42-year-old Fale Vaigalepa Pea armed with a wooden board fitted with a protruding screw. Using both hands, Pea is seen swinging the wooden and striking 75-year-old Jeanette Marken directly in the face.