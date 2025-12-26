 US: Man Drags Female Cop Out Of Washington Patrol Car In Seattle, Steals Vehicle; Arrested Later | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUS: Man Drags Female Cop Out Of Washington Patrol Car In Seattle, Steals Vehicle; Arrested Later | VIDEO

US: Man Drags Female Cop Out Of Washington Patrol Car In Seattle, Steals Vehicle; Arrested Later | VIDEO

A man stole a Washington State Patrol car in Seattle on Christmas after pulling a female lieutenant from the vehicle, an incident caught on camera. Police launched a manhunt and later arrested the suspect. Authorities confirmed the lieutenant was unharmed and will not be reprimanded. The accused is being questioned and an investigation is ongoing.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 10:41 AM IST
article-image
US: Man Drags Female Cop Out Of Washington Patrol Car In Seattle, Steals Vehicle; Arrested Later | X/@incidnt_tracker

Seattle: A shocking incident surfaced from Seattle in the United States, where a man stole a patrol car from a Washington State Patrol lieutenant. The incident, which took place on Christmas (December 25), was caught on camera, and the video was accessed by local website TMZ.com. The accused was later taken into custody.

In the video, it could be seen that the man first crossed the road and went close to the patrol vehicle. When the Washington State Patrol lieutenant opened the door of the patrol vehicle to ask the man about his motive, he pulled her out of the vehicle and drove off.

Video Of The Incident:

After the incident, WSP officers started a manhunt operation to nab the accused. After intense pursuit, police managed to arrest the man. Speaking about the incident to TMZ.com, Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson confirmed that the female lieutenant was not injured in the incident and she would also not be reprimanded.

FPJ Shorts
BSF Paramedical Recruitment 2025: Notification To Be Out Soon; Check Details Here
BSF Paramedical Recruitment 2025: Notification To Be Out Soon; Check Details Here
Silver Surges To Record ₹2,32,741 Per Kg, Gold Hits ₹1,39,216 Per 10g Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Silver Surges To Record ₹2,32,741 Per Kg, Gold Hits ₹1,39,216 Per 10g Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Records Over 2.49 Crore Registrations
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Records Over 2.49 Crore Registrations
Realme 16 Pro 5G Key Specifications Revealed Ahead Of India Launch, Will Pack A 7,000mAh Battery
Realme 16 Pro 5G Key Specifications Revealed Ahead Of India Launch, Will Pack A 7,000mAh Battery
Read Also
Wanted Criminal Throws His Dog At US Cops While Trying To Avoid Arrest, Tumbles & Gets Arrested On...
article-image

The man is currently being questioned to know about his motive as to why he had stolen the patrol car. A detailed probe has been launched into the matter.

Elderly Woman Attacked In Seattle:

Last week also a shocking incidnet surfaced from Seattle, where a man brutally attacked an elderly woman at the King County Courthouse. The disturbing incident was caught on camera nad the video went viral on social media.

The viral footage shows 42-year-old Fale Vaigalepa Pea armed with a wooden board fitted with a protruding screw. Using both hands, Pea is seen swinging the wooden and striking 75-year-old Jeanette Marken directly in the face.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US: Man Drags Female Cop Out Of Washington Patrol Car In Seattle, Steals Vehicle; Arrested Later |...

US: Man Drags Female Cop Out Of Washington Patrol Car In Seattle, Steals Vehicle; Arrested Later |...

Canada: Shivank Avasthi, 20-Year-Old Indian Student, Shot Dead Near Toronto University; Probe...

Canada: Shivank Avasthi, 20-Year-Old Indian Student, Shot Dead Near Toronto University; Probe...

President Trump Announces 'Powerful And Deadly' Strikes On ISIS In Northwest Nigeria

President Trump Announces 'Powerful And Deadly' Strikes On ISIS In Northwest Nigeria

'Non-Muslims Subjected To Unspeakable Torture': Sheikh Hasina Slams Yunus Govt Amid Unrest In...

'Non-Muslims Subjected To Unspeakable Torture': Sheikh Hasina Slams Yunus Govt Amid Unrest In...

Bangladesh Unrest: Another Hindu Lynched Days After Dipu Chandra Das

Bangladesh Unrest: Another Hindu Lynched Days After Dipu Chandra Das