US Lawmakers Urge Rubio To Raise Concerns Over Handling Of Protests In India

Pramila Jayapal, Ilhan Omar Lead 6 US Democrats In Urging Marco Rubio To Raise Alleged Crackdown On Student Protests & Human Rights Concerns In India |

Six Democratic lawmakers in the United States, including Pramila Jayapal and Ilhan Omar, have urged US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to raise concerns over the alleged use of excessive force against protesters in India during his upcoming visit to the country.

In a letter to Rubio, the lawmakers expressed concern over the handling of student protests in Delhi and other parts of India. They also alleged that Indian diplomatic missions in the US had deployed photographers to monitor demonstrations held in support of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).

Lawmakers Flag Crackdown On Protesters

The letter was signed by Jayapal, Omar, Jim McGovern, Rashida Tlaib, Eleanor Holmes Norton and Jesus Garcia. The lawmakers alleged a pattern of repression, wrongful detention and excessive use of force by security personnel during student demonstrations.

“We write with concern regarding a pattern of repression, wrongful detention, and excessive use of force by security forces during student protests in Delhi and other localities across India,” the lawmakers said in their letter.

They cited CJP protests against then Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and ongoing demonstrations demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar as examples of the alleged excessive use of force against protesters.

The allegations raise questions about the handling of public demonstrations and the protection of democratic rights, issues the lawmakers want the US government to discuss directly with India.

Electoral Roll Revision Draws Criticism

Referring to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Jayapal expressed concern over what was described as the “purge” of 130 million voters from India's draft electoral rolls. The lawmaker also extended support to the CJP.

India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, strongly criticised Jayapal's remarks, calling them “unacceptable interference in India’s internal affairs”, PTI reports.

The exchange highlights the differing positions on whether concerns about India's internal political developments should be raised by American lawmakers.

Rubio's India Visit In Focus

Rubio is scheduled to visit India next week and meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Mumbai. The lawmakers have urged him to use the visit to discuss their concerns with Indian officials.

“The free exercise of fundamental freedoms and the right to vote is core to the democratic identities of both the United States and India,” the lawmakers said.

“We ask that you use the occasion of your visit to raise these issues of great mutual concern to our two peoples,” they added.

The lawmakers want the Indian government to initiate thorough, transparent and independent investigations into alleged human rights violations linked to the police response to protests.

They also urged Rubio to encourage the release of individuals detained in violation of Indian and international law for peacefully exercising their rights to freedom of expression and assembly.

Alleged Surveillance In US Raises Questions

Another major concern raised in the letter was the alleged surveillance and intimidation of protesters in the United States by Indian diplomatic missions.

The lawmakers asked Rubio to thoroughly investigate reports that the Indian Embassy in Washington and consulates in other American cities had monitored people participating in demonstrations supporting the CJP.

They also urged the US government to examine whether India had engaged in a consistent pattern of intimidation or harassment against individuals in the United States.

According to the lawmakers, such findings could raise questions about India's eligibility for arms sales under the US Arms Export Control Act.

Bhutoria Hits Back At Lawmakers

Democratic leader and former White House adviser Ajay Jain Bhutoria criticised Jayapal over the letter, arguing that American lawmakers should not interfere in India's domestic affairs.

“India is the world's largest democracy with its own courts, free press and 900M+ voters. Congress has no business lecturing New Delhi on its internal affairs and undermines a vital U.S.-India partnership. Focus on U.S. problems,” Bhutoria, a former adviser to President Joe Biden, said in a post on X.

His response reflects opposition to the lawmakers' intervention, particularly over concerns that criticism of India's internal affairs could affect relations between the two countries.

The letter has brought questions about protest rights, electoral processes and alleged surveillance into focus ahead of Rubio's visit. Whether these concerns become part of his discussions with Indian officials remains to be seen.