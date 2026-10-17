Brazil’s Amazon Deforestation Falls To Record Low, Forest Loss Drops 42% | Photo Credit: Canva

Deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest has fallen to its lowest level since records began in 1988, marking a major achievement in the country’s efforts to protect the world’s largest tropical rainforest. Data released by Brazil’s space research agency, Inpe, on Friday, October 16, showed that forest destruction declined by about 42% over the previous 12-month period.

According to the data, around 3,335 square kilometres (1,287.65 square miles) of Amazon rainforest were destroyed between August 2025 and July 2026. This is the lowest figure recorded in nearly four decades of monitoring and signals significant progress in Brazil’s fight against deforestation.

Amazon Sees Historic Drop In Forest Loss

The previous record low was reported in 2011-2012, when around 4,571 square kilometres of forest were destroyed. The latest figures show a further decline, particularly when compared with the mid-1990s, when annual deforestation had reached nearly 30,000 square kilometres.

The figures were collected through Inpe’s PRODES satellite monitoring programme, which tracks forest destruction every year. The monitoring period runs from August to July because reduced cloud cover in the middle of the year allows satellites to capture clearer images of deforested areas.

Climate Groups Hail Major Achievement

Environmental groups have welcomed the findings, describing them as an important step towards protecting the Amazon and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, Reuters reports.

“The figures released today are a historic achievement,” said Marcio Astrini, executive secretary of climate advocacy group Observatorio do Clima. He added that the results show the world that “with political will, it is possible to curb deforestation and greenhouse gas emissions”.

Lula’s Environmental Promise Shows Progress

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took office in 2023 with a promise to end deforestation by 2030. His administration followed that of former President Jair Bolsonaro, during whose tenure Amazon deforestation had reached its highest level in 15 years.

The latest decline represents encouraging progress towards Lula’s environmental target. However, thousands of square kilometres of forest are still being destroyed, showing that Brazil has more work to do to bring deforestation to an end.

Amazon Protection Enters Election Debate

The findings come at an important political moment for Brazil, with Lula preparing to face Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, the eldest son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, in a presidential election runoff on October 25. Flavio performed better than expected in the first round, setting up a closely watched contest.

In his election manifesto, Flavio promised to strengthen environmental monitoring and enforcement in the Amazon, particularly in areas facing the greatest threats from deforestation and wildfires. He also said law enforcement efforts would target organised crime rather than extractive workers and small farmers.

Cerrado Savanna Also Records Lowest Deforestation

Brazil’s progress was not limited to the Amazon. The Cerrado savanna also recorded its lowest deforestation level since monitoring began in 2001, according to Inpe.

Forest and vegetation loss in the Cerrado declined by around 24% to approximately 5,517 square kilometres during the same monitoring period. The decline across both regions is a positive development for Brazil’s environmental protection efforts, although continued action will be necessary to sustain these gains.