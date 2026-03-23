US-Israel-Iran War: Trump Halts Attack On Iranian Power Plants & Energy Infrastructure For 5 Days After 'Productive Talks' With Tehran

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US President Donald Trump on Monday announced that he has instructed the Department of War to "postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for five days".

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Announcing the decision in a post on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump said, “I am pleased to report” that the United States and Iran have had “very good and productive conversations” over the past two days regarding “a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East.”

He described the talks as “in-depth, detailed, and constructive,” adding that the discussions will “continue throughout the week,” signalling ongoing diplomatic efforts between the two sides.

Based on the “tenor and tone” of these engagements, Trump said he has instructed the Department of War to “postpone any and all military strikes” against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure “for a five-day period,” subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions.

This comes hours after a series of powerful explosions were reported in Tehran.