US-Israel-Iran War: Saudi Arabia Intercepts Multiple Drones Amid Heightened Aerial Threat; Visa Relief Announced For Stranded Foreign Nationals

Israel-Iran war: A Local War That Has Caused Worldwide Disruption | ANI/ Representative image

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s air defence systems intercepted and destroyed multiple drones targeting the capital region, marking a sharp escalation in aerial threats as regional tensions continue to disrupt normalcy across the Kingdom.

Back-to-Back Drone Attacks Foiled

The Saudi Defence Ministry confirmed that two drones aimed at the Riyadh region were successfully neutralised. This comes shortly after an earlier incident in which two additional drones were intercepted within the span of an hour, indicating a coordinated attempt to target the capital.

Authorities further stated that four other unmanned aerial vehicles either fell into the Arabian Gulf or landed in uninhabited areas, averting potential damage.

Eastern Region Sees Larger Interceptions

Expanding on the scale of the threat, Major General Turki Al-Malki, spokesperson for the Defence Ministry, said that 17 drones were intercepted and destroyed over the Kingdom’s Eastern Region. The interceptions highlight an intensifying wave of aerial activity impacting multiple parts of Saudi Arabia.

Saudi military forces remain on heightened alert following the successive attempts, with defence systems actively monitoring and responding to incoming threats. The developments come amid ongoing regional instability that has affected aviation, logistics, and cross-border movement.

Visa Relief Measures For Foreign Nationals

Amid the disruptions, the Saudi Ministry of Interior has introduced special measures to assist foreign nationals unable to leave the country due to the prevailing situation.

The initiative applies to holders of expired visit, Umrah, and transit visas, as well as individuals with final exit permits, whose documents expired on or after February 26.

Two Options Announced

Authorities have outlined two key options for affected individuals:

Visa Extension: Visitors can extend their expired visas until April 18 by submitting a request through their host via the Absher platform, subject to standard fees.

Exit Without Penalty: Individuals wishing to leave immediately can exit through international ports without extending visas or paying overstay fines.

Ensuring Order Amid Crisis

The Ministry of Interior said the measures aim to ease difficulties faced by residents and visitors while maintaining compliance with national regulations. The move is also intended to ensure smoother travel operations despite ongoing disruptions.

Officials reiterated that the Kingdom remains committed to facilitating safe and orderly procedures for those impacted by the current regional situation.