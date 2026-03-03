Iranian Drones Attack US Embassy In Saudi Arabia's Riyadh; Video Shows Massive Fire After Strike |

Riyadh: A loud explosion and thick plumes of black smoke were reported near the US Embassy late Monday night, marking the latest in a series of attacks on American diplomatic missions across the Middle East amid sharply escalating regional tensions.

According to Reuters, witnesses saw smoke rising from Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter, an area that hosts several foreign embassies and official residences. Saudi authorities later confirmed that the embassy compound had been targeted by two drones.

US EMBASSY IN RIYADH ENGULFED IN FLAMES — IRANIAN DRONE REPORTEDLY STRIKES

Smoke visible at the US Embassy in Riyadh.

The Saudi Ministry of Defense said the drone attack caused a limited fire and minor material damage to the building, adding that the situation was swiftly brought under control and no casualties were reported. However, visuals that have gone viral on the internet show massive flames engulfing the facility.





US Embassy in Riyadh Saudi burning

🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/DlMsPJaauW — jamiekhannn (@jamiekhannn) March 3, 2026

Shelter In Peace Advisory For US Citizens

In response, the US Embassy issued a 'shelter in place' advisory for American citizens in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dhahran. The embassy also announced restrictions on non-essential travel, particularly near military installations, citing heightened security risks.

The incident came on a day when other US diplomatic missions in the region were also targeted. Embassies in Kuwait and Jordan were struck, prompting temporary evacuations. In Jordan’s capital Amman, embassy staff were moved out as a precaution following what officials described as a credible security threat.

Meanwhile, unrest intensified in Iraq, where clashes were reported for a second consecutive day near the US Embassy in Baghdad. Protesters opposing US and Israeli actions in Iran hurled stones at security forces, who responded with tear gas. Iraqi authorities said some demonstrators had used live ammunition, injuring security personnel while attempting to breach the fortified Green Zone.

555 Killed So Far In Iran

The attacks followed coordinated US and Israel strikes on multiple Iranian cities over the weekend, which Iranian officials claim killed at least 555 people. Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks across the Gulf, targeting both land and maritime assets. Protests also erupted in Pakistan, with violent clashes reported outside US consulates in Karachi and Lahore, resulting in multiple deaths.

As tensions mount, US President Donald Trump said military operations could last four to five weeks. The US government urged Americans to leave large parts of the Middle East immediately. Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned of serious safety risks across the region, which hosts major expatriate populations and critical global energy infrastructure, raising fears of a wider spillover.