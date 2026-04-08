US-Iran War Ceasefire: EU Hails Truce As 'Much-Needed', Credits Pakistan’s Role

European Union’s top diplomat Kaja Kallas has welcomed the recently announced two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, calling it a crucial “step back from the brink” after weeks of escalating tensions in West Asia.

‘Much-Needed Window’ for Diplomacy

Kallas emphasised that the temporary truce offers a vital opportunity to de-escalate hostilities and revive diplomatic efforts.

“It creates a much-needed chance to tone down threats, stop missiles, restart shipping, and create space for diplomacy towards a lasting agreement,” she said in a statement.

She also stressed the importance of restoring stability in key global trade routes, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, which remains critical for international oil shipments.

Thanks Pakistan for Brokering Ceasefire

Highlighting Islamabad’s role, Kallas said she had spoken to Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and thanked him for facilitating the initial agreement between Washington and Tehran.

The Pakistan-brokered understanding, she noted, underscores the importance of regional mediation in easing tensions and preventing further escalation.

EU Signals Support for Peace Efforts

Reiterating the European Union’s position, Kallas said the bloc stands ready to assist in advancing diplomatic engagement.

“The door to mediation must remain open, as the underlying causes of the conflict remain unresolved,” she added.

She confirmed that the EU is actively engaging with partners in the region to support efforts aimed at achieving a long-term resolution.

Key Talks in Saudi Arabia

Kallas is scheduled to hold high-level discussions in Saudi Arabia, where she will meet Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Jassem al-Budaiwi, among others.

The talks are expected to focus on stabilising the region and sustaining diplomatic momentum following the ceasefire.