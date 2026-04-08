'Expeditiously Exit': Centre Issues Fresh Advisory Urging Indian Nationals To Leave Iran Immediately After Ceasefire Announcement

US-Iran-Israel War LIVE | ANI (representative Image)

New Delhi: India on Wednesday issued a fresh advisory asking its citizens in Iran to 'expeditiously exit' the country amid ongoing tensions, even as a temporary ceasefire was announced between Iran and the United States.

In a post on X, the Embassy of India in Tehran strongly advised Indian nationals to leave using designated routes and remain in close coordination with the mission. “It is again reiterated that there should be no attempt to approach any international land border without prior consultation and coordination with the Embassy,” the advisory stated.

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Emergency Contact Numbers Shared By Embassy

The embassy also shared emergency contact numbers +989128109115; +989128109109; +989128109102; +989932179359 and an email ID cons.tehran@mea.gov.in. for assistance, urging citizens to stay connected for updates and guidance.

The latest advisory came hours after US President Donald Trump and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire, raising cautious hopes of de-escalation in the conflict-hit region. Despite the pause in hostilities, Indian authorities appear to be taking no chances, prioritising the safety of nationals.

The latest advisory came hours after US President Donald Trump and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire, raising cautious hopes of de-escalation in the conflict-hit region. Despite the pause in hostilities, Indian authorities appear to be taking no chances, prioritising the safety of nationals.

Earlier on Tuesday, the embassy had advised Indians in Iran to remain indoors and stay put for 48 hours as tensions escalated sharply. The situation intensified after Trump warned of severe consequences if Iran failed to meet a deadline linked to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

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According to official estimates, around 9,000 Indian nationals, including a large number of students, were in Iran when the conflict began following joint strikes by the United States and Israel on Iranian targets on February 28. So far, approximately 1,800 Indians have returned home.

Pakistan Plays Peacebroker Between Iran-US

The ceasefire agreement was reached shortly before a critical deadline, following diplomatic engagement involving Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir. Pakistan has offered to host further talks between the US and Iran, with negotiations expected to take place in Islamabad as efforts continue to reach a long-term resolution to the conflict.

Meanwhile, Indian authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and have urged all nationals to remain cautious and follow official advisories.