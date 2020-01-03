US-Iran Tension: Twitter full of memes and jokes about World War 3

As the killing of Qasem Soleimani -- head of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force -- by the US armed forces trended on Twitter, thousands of social media platform users even posted funny comments and memes on the development.

After Pentagon confirmed that following an airstrike on the directions from President Donald Trump, Iranian General Qassem Soleimani had been killed near the Baghdad airport in Iraq, #worldwar3 trended with 52.7K tweets.

#WWIII also trended as Iran talked of "harsh retaliation".

One user posted a meme of a woman gagging her mouth and wrote: "Me after seeing 'WorldWar3', 'WorldWarIII', 'Before WW3' and 'Iran' trending when I've been saying 2020 gonna be MY year. #WWIII #WW3 #worldwar3."

One Twitter user posted a picture of a man lost in deep thought and wrote: "Checking if it's safe to be in Japan when WWIII starts; or I should go to Ghana: #worldwar3."

A user posted a meme of a man lounging on a sofa and munching on popcorns perfunctorily. He commented: "Everyone chilling in Ireland watching World War 3 start. #worldwar3."

A user posted a picture of climate activist Greta Thunberg in a pensive mood and wrote: "When you are appealing to save the earth and see #worldwar3 trending."

Another post had a meme of Trump making faces, with accompanying caption reading: "Trump: 2020 is going to be my year."

One Twitter user posted a picture of a merry Kim Jong-un along with North Korean Generals and wrote: "Kim Jong-un after seeing WorldWar3 trending...."