'US-Iran Nuclear Talks Progressing Well After Recent Strikes,' Says President Donald Trump | Video

US President Donald Trump | File Pic

US President Donald Trump has said that discussions with Iran over its nuclear programme are progressing well, claiming the two sides have held "very good meetings" following recent US military strikes on Iranian targets.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said the objective of the ongoing engagement is the "denuclearization" of Iran, expressing confidence that negotiations are moving in a positive direction.

"Iran is moving along well. They've had very good meetings, and we'll see. We hit them very hard for three nights, as you know," Trump said.

"But we're getting along very well. So I call it the denuclearization. And it's all taking place. It's all going well," he added.

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The President's remarks come after the United States carried out a series of military strikes against Iranian targets over three consecutive nights, an operation Trump described as having hit Iran "very hard." Despite the military action, he suggested that diplomatic engagement has continued and that both sides are making progress.

Trump also linked the developments to broader economic indicators, saying financial markets remained strong amid the geopolitical tensions.

"The stock market is setting records virtually every day. The oil price is way down. We're down at 68. I see it hit 68 today. That's lower than when I started," he said.

While Trump expressed optimism about the negotiations, he did not provide specific details on the talks, any commitments made by Iran, or a timeline for a potential agreement. Iranian officials have also not publicly commented on the latest round of discussions mentioned by the US President.