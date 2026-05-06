US-Iran Near Preliminary Deal To End War; 14-Point Framework Under Discussion: Report

The United States and Iran are closer than ever to a preliminary agreement to end the ongoing conflict, with both sides discussing a one-page memorandum of understanding (MOU), according to an Axios report. While no final deal has been reached, officials describe the talks as the most advanced since the war began.

14-Point Framework Aims To Pause Conflict

As per the Axios report, the proposed MOU includes a 14-point framework designed to halt hostilities and initiate a structured negotiation process.

The draft outlines a 30-day window during which both sides would engage in detailed discussions on Iran’s nuclear programme, sanctions relief, reopening key transit routes

If successful, the agreement could mark the beginning of a broader diplomatic reset.

Key Provisions: Nuclear Curbs, Sanctions Relief

According to Axios, the proposal includes several critical elements:

A moratorium on Iran’s nuclear enrichment, potentially lasting 12–15 years

Gradual lifting of US sanctions

Release of billions in frozen Iranian funds

Commitments from Iran to avoid pursuing nuclear weapons

There are also discussions around enhanced inspections, including snap checks by UN inspectors, and restrictions on underground nuclear facilities.

Strait Of Hormuz At The Centre

The Axios report notes that both sides are also negotiating the easing of restrictions around the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global shipping route.

During the proposed 30-day negotiation period

Iran would ease shipping restrictions

The US could scale back its naval blockade

However, the arrangement remains fragile, with provisions allowing military actions to resume if talks collapse.

Talks Led By Top Envoys

Negotiations are being spearheaded by US envoy Steve Witkoff and senior aide Jared Kushner, in coordination with Iranian officials, both directly and through intermediaries, Axios reported.

Potential venues for the next phase of talks include Geneva and Islamabad, sources told Axios.

Uncertainty Remains Despite Progress

Despite optimism, Axios highlights that significant hurdles remain. US officials believe divisions within Iran’s leadership could complicate consensus-building.

“There is progress, but nothing has been agreed yet,” sources told Axios, adding that Iranian responses on key issues are expected within 48 hours.

A Fragile Path Forward

Many provisions in the proposed MOU are contingent on a final agreement, meaning the situation could either lead to a lasting resolution or revert to conflict.

The Axios report underscores that while this is the closest both sides have come to a deal, skepticism persists within sections of the US administration about whether a breakthrough will ultimately be achieved.