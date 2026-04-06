Ceasefire Breakthrough? Pakistan-Built Framework Proposes Immediate Truce, Long-Term Deal For US-Iran War: Reports

US-Israel-Iran War | FPJ Altered Image

A fragile ray of hope has emerged in the escalating West Asia conflict, with reports by Reuters suggesting a possible pathway to end hostilities between the United States and Iran though uncertainty still looms over whether both sides will agree.

Ceasefire Framework Proposed

According to a Reuters report, citing a source, a plan to halt hostilities could come into effect as early as Monday, potentially paving the way for the reopening of the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz.

The framework, reportedly put together by Pakistan, has been shared with both Washington and Tehran. It outlines a two-tier approach an immediate ceasefire followed by negotiations toward a comprehensive long-term agreement.

Uncertainty Over Acceptance

While the proposal signals diplomatic movement, it remains unclear whether the United States and Iran have agreed to the terms. The lack of official confirmation from either side has kept the situation fluid and unpredictable.

Iran’s Firm Stand On Key Issues

Tehran has earlier rejected proposals tied to a 45-day ceasefire, making it clear it will not concede on control of the Strait of Hormuz or its enriched uranium stockpile, according to Iran News 24.

These red lines continue to be major sticking points in any potential agreement.

Trump’s Deadline And Warning

Amid the diplomatic push, US President Donald Trump escalated tensions by setting a deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

In a strongly worded statement, he warned of potential strikes on Iranian infrastructure, intensifying fears of further conflict even as ceasefire talks surface.

Why Hormuz Matters Globally

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical oil transit chokepoints, handling a significant share of global crude shipments. Any disruption or reopening has immediate implications for global energy markets and economic stability.

Hope Tempered By Volatility

While the proposed framework offers a glimmer of de-escalation, the conflicting signals diplomatic outreach on one hand and military threats on the other underscore the fragile nature of the situation.

For now, the possibility of peace remains uncertain, but the opening of dialogue has raised cautious optimism.