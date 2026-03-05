US-Iran-Israel War: 'Not A New Offer,' IRNA Clarifies Deputy FM’s Comment 'To Abandon Nuclear' Programme

Amid reports of Iran offering to abandon its nuclear programme, Tehran's state-run news agency issued a clarification, stating that the comments cited in the reports referred to earlier diplomatic discussions and not to the current situation.

IRNA said the remarks attributed to Iran’s deputy foreign minister, Majid Takht-Ravanchi, were taken out of context and related to earlier negotiations held between Tehran and Washington. The agency said the statement should not be interpreted as a new proposal from Iran.

Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi had said Iran would consider abandoning its nuclear programme only if the United States presented what he described as a “satisfactory alternative offer.”

The clarification comes as tensions between Washington and Tehran have escalated.

“Iran is ready to abandon its nuclear programme on condition that the United States presents a satisfactory alternative offer,” Takht-Ravanchi was quoted as saying by Sky News Arabia.

Meanwhile, the United States–Israel military campaign against Iran entered its sixth day with continued airstrikes and retaliatory exchanges. The operations, codenamed Epic Fury and Roaring Lion, reportedly killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior IRGC commanders, creating a leadership vacuum and heightening the risks of wider regional escalation.