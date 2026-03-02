US-Iran-Israel War: Jordan Announces Partial, Temporary Closure Of Its Airspace

Representational Image

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, Jordan on Monday announced a partial and temporary closure of its airspace, citing security concerns, news agency Reuters reported. The move highlights growing regional precautions as missile launches, interceptions and air operations intensify, forcing multiple countries to restrict or reroute civilian and military air traffic.

Meanwhile, Iran’s IRGC has claimed that a missile strike targeted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, saying his fate is “unclear”. However, Israel has not confirmed the claim. The escalation comes as Iran reports over 555 deaths since US–Israeli strikes began, while the IAEA has urged restraint to prevent catastrophic regional consequences.

The US-Iran-Israel conflict entered its third day on 2 March 2026, with sustained aerial bombardment and retaliatory action intensifying across the region.

The coordinated campaign, codenamed Operation Epic Fury by Washington and Operation Roaring Lion by Israel, began on 28 February with large-scale strikes targeting strategic Iranian military and leadership assets.

Iranian state media confirmed the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 86, who was killed in a missile strike on his secure compound in Tehran. Reports indicate the operation was based on long-term intelligence assessments, including inputs reportedly shared by US agencies with Israeli counterparts.

In addition to Khamenei, multiple senior figures were killed during the opening wave and subsequent strikes, including high-ranking commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and influential political leaders believed to be part of Iran’s succession framework. Among those reported killed was senior official Ali Shamkhani, further deepening the leadership vacuum within Tehran’s power structure.

The conflict remains largely air-driven, with missile and drone exchanges dominating the battlefield. However, its ripple effects are increasingly visible across West Asia, with allied militias and regional actors responding in ways that risk widening the confrontation.

Military analysts describe the situation as highly volatile and fast-moving, warning that the elimination of Iran’s top leadership has dramatically altered the strategic landscape. While the primary engagement remains aerial, the potential for a broader, multi-front escalation continues to grow as both sides signal readiness for sustained operations.