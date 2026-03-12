US-Iran-Israel War: Active Shooter Reported After Gunfire At Temple Israel In West Bloomfield In Michigan | VIDEO | X

Michigan, March 12: In a shocking incident, Police responded to reports of an active shooter at a synagogue in West Bloomfield in Michigan on Thursday afternoon. The incident was reported at Temple Israel shortly before 1 PM, according to local media reports.

Videos from the scene showed smoke rising from the building, raising fear and concern among authorities and nearby residents. Emergency teams quickly rushed to the location after receiving reports of gunfire.

Police and Emergency Teams Rush to Scene

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office confirmed that officers and multiple emergency agencies were sent to the synagogue. Authorities said emergency personnel were working to clear the building and ensure the safety of everyone inside.

In a statement, the sheriff's office said officers and other agencies were on the scene responding to reports of an active shooter.

Security Increased in Nearby Areas

Police in nearby Ann Arbor Police Department said they were aware of the incident. As a precaution, officers were ordered to increase patrols across the city.

Ann Arbor Police Chief Andre Anderson directed officers to monitor houses of worship and schools to ensure public safety.

Situation Still Developing

Officials have not yet released details about possible injuries or suspects. Authorities continue to secure the area while investigations are ongoing.

More information is expected as police complete their search of the building and provide updates on the situation.