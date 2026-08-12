US Intelligence Warned Iran Could Target Trump’s Aircraft, Prompting Secret Turkey Escape: Report |

The covert operation that involved US President Donald Trump changing aircraft in Turkey last month was reportedly triggered by a significant security threat. US intelligence agencies had obtained information suggesting that Iran could launch a missile attack against the aircraft carrying Trump, according to a report by The New York Times.

The warning came on July 8, as Trump was preparing to depart Ankara on the final day of the NATO summit.

Two US officials familiar with the intelligence told the newspaper that American agencies had received several pieces of information indicating a specific threat involving a surface-to-air missile aimed at Air Force One.

The situation was further complicated by reports that an individual near the NATO summit had been spotted with a shoulder-fired missile.

Trump was secretly evacuated from the NATO summit in Turkey due to an Iranian assassination threat, according to The Washington Post.



After boarding Air Force One in full view of cameras, he was discreetly transferred to a military C-32A using a catering truck. Journalists and… pic.twitter.com/3TsE5To0eA — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 11, 2026

US intelligence also assessed that Iranian operatives were aware of Trump's precise location in Ankara, including the floor of the building where he was staying.

The intelligence was deemed credible enough for US authorities to undertake an elaborate deception operation designed to safely move the president out of Turkey.

Before his departure, Trump had publicly said he would fly out of Turkey on the older Air Force One "for old time's sake".

He subsequently boarded the aircraft in full view of cameras, reinforcing the impression that he would leave Turkey on that plane. However, the public departure was reportedly part of the security ruse.

Once the aircraft took off carrying White House officials, security personnel, support staff and members of the travelling press corps, Trump was reportedly transported through the airport concealed inside a catering container.

He was later moved onto a smaller military aircraft, which carried him out of Turkey.

The deception meant journalists travelling with Trump were unknowingly involved in the operation. Some reporters subsequently criticised the White House, saying they were used as decoys and should have been informed about the security threat.

Trump, meanwhile, appeared to downplay the reported danger when questioned about the unusual arrangement on Tuesday after returning from an event in Ohio.

Read Also Donald Trump Secretly Switched Planes After NATO Summit In Turkiye Over Iran Threat: Report

He said the Secret Service and military authorities had decided that he should use another aircraft and indicated that the decision was largely outside his control.

"They wanted me to go on a different flight, different plane," Trump told reporters.

"I guess there was a threat out there. I didn't really ask too much about it," he said. "I get a lot of threats."