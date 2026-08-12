‘I’d Love To Run’: US President Donald Trump Says He Wants To Seek Third Term In 2028, Acknowledges 22nd Amendment As Major Legal Barrier | Video | X

Washington: US President Donald Trump said that he would “love to run” for another term in 2028 but acknowledged that the law presents a formidable barrier to such a bid.

“Everybody asks me that question, and you know that the law is very strong on that,” Trump told reporters when asked whether he was serious about seeking a third term.

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“I’d love to run, but the law is very strong,” he said.

The president was questioned after repeatedly referring to 2028 in recent weeks. A reporter also cited a “Trump 2028” advertisement shown at a dinner and chants from supporters calling for him to run again.

“I get asked by everyone,” Trump said. “Even tonight, they’re screaming at the event, ‘2028.’”

Trump did not say that he would attempt to challenge the constitutional restriction or explain how another campaign could proceed. His answer instead stressed the strength of the existing law.

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The president also spoke about security precautions taken during a recent trip to Turkey. He said the Secret Service and the military had determined his travel arrangements and that he followed their advice.

“It’s only up to Secret Service. I just follow what they like to do,” Trump said. “So I go by Secret Service and the military.”

Asked why the precautions were necessary, Trump said: “I get a lot of threats.”

He later expanded on the risks facing him. “I have a lot of threats that you don’t know about,” Trump said. “Any consequential president has a lot of threats. Non-consequential presidents don’t get threatened.”

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Trump also addressed tensions involving Iran and the Strait of Hormuz. He said the United States was in control of the strategic waterway and praised the US Navy.

“We totally control the Strait of Hormuz. We have control over it. Nobody else, only us,” Trump said. “Our Navy is unbelievable.”

Asked whether he trusted Iran, Trump replied: “I don’t trust Iran.”

He opened the exchange by touting the strength of the US stock market and employment. “The country’s doing well,” Trump said. “The stock market’s fantastic.”

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According to the 22nd Amendment of the US Constitution, no person may be elected president more than twice. It was ratified in 1951, partly in response to Franklin D. Roosevelt’s election to four terms.

Trump has been elected president twice, in 2016 and 2024.

Changing that restriction would require a constitutional amendment. An amendment must be proposed by two-thirds of both chambers of Congress or by a convention called by two-thirds of state legislatures, and then ratified by three-fourths of the states.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)