US Intel Flags China Plan To Supply Air Defence Systems To Iran: Reports

US intelligence assessments indicate that China is preparing to supply new air defence systems to Iran in the coming weeks, Reuters reported,

This development could significantly impact regional security dynamics ahead of high-level US-Iran talks.

China’s Possible Military Support To Iran

According to a CNN report citing US intelligence sources, Beijing is planning to transfer shoulder-fired anti-air missile systems, commonly known as MANPADs, to Tehran.

These systems are designed to target low-flying aircraft and could strengthen Iran’s defensive capabilities amid ongoing conflict.

Covert Delivery Routes Under Watch

Intelligence inputs suggest China may route these shipments through third countries to conceal their origin, raising concerns in Washington over covert military cooperation.

Such a move could complicate monitoring efforts and escalate geopolitical tensions further.

No Official Response Yet

The US State Department, the White House, and China’s embassy in Washington have not issued immediate responses to the report.

The lack of official confirmation leaves the developments in the realm of intelligence assessments, though the implications remain significant.

Timing совпides With Crucial Talks

The report comes just as the United States and Iran prepare for high-level negotiations in Islamabad aimed at ending their ongoing six-week conflict.

The timing of the alleged arms transfer could influence the diplomatic atmosphere and bargaining positions on both sides.

Rising Stakes In West Asia

If confirmed, the potential supply of air defence systems would mark a notable shift in China’s role, signalling deeper involvement in the West Asia conflict and raising concerns over further militarisation of the region.