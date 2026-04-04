End Of Stealth? Chinese AI Firms Market Real-Time Intelligence On US Forces In Iran

A US warship in action during Operation Epic Fury |

In the ongoing Operation Epic Fury against Iran, the US is up against a mighty tech threat characterised by a new era of privatised intelligence. This conflict has catalysed a profound paradigm shift in global surveillance, as sophisticated Chinese firms leverage artificial intelligence to monitor US military movements in real time.

According to report in The Washington Post, these companies have successfully bridged the gap between commercial data and military-grade reconnaissance, utilising AI to synthesise vast streams of open-source information such as flight trackers, maritime shipping logs and high-resolution satellite imagery.

While Beijing maintains an official stance of diplomatic non-interference, the growth of these entities is fuelled by a massive national strategy of civil-military integration, designed to harness private sector innovation for the ultimate benefit of the People’s Liberation Army.

Industrialising open-source intelligence

Firms like MizarVision and Jing’an Technology have moved far beyond the traditional scope of amateur open-source analysis by offering granular, actionable breakdowns of American strike groups and aircraft deployments.

MizarVision, which holds specific Chinese military certifications required for suppliers to the state, has reportedly tracked the massive buildup of US forces across the Middle East with startling accuracy. This includes detailed monitoring of movements at key installations like Qatar’s al-Udeid Air Base and the strategic transit of carrier strike groups led by the USS Gerald R Ford and USS Abraham Lincoln.

These firms now openly market their ability to "expose" American operations, claiming to have identified US weapons locations and refuelling patterns months in advance of major operations, thereby systematically eroding the traditional tactical advantages of stealth and surprise.

Jilin-1 Constellation as a living combat laboratory

A critical component of this pervasive surveillance apparatus is the Jilin-1 satellite constellation, which Defence Security Asia identifies as a primary source of high-resolution imagery for monitoring US naval and air assets.

Chinese military analysts are effectively using the Iran conflict as a live laboratory to study the intricacies of American "kill chains." By maintaining near-continuous coverage, they are able to observe how quickly US forces react to Iranian threats and document the specific sortie cycles of carrier-based aircraft. By harvesting this real-world warfighting data, Beijing is building a comprehensive "live encyclopedia" of US combat doctrine.

This intelligence is not merely academic. It is being used to refine Chinese missile trajectories, radar capabilities,and electronic warfare strategies that could be applied to future high-intensity conflicts in the Indo-Pacific, particularly regarding the defence of Taiwan.

Strategic ambiguity and the power of plausible deniability

The proliferation of these private intelligence providers allows the Chinese government to project power and support strategic partners like Iran while maintaining a carefully curated diplomatic distance.

By allowing private firms to provide high-precision coordinates and situational awareness to US adversaries, Beijing can influence the trajectory of the battlefield without engaging in direct military intervention. This creates a convenient layer of plausible deniability that complicates the American strategic response.

Because the data being analysed and shared is often derived from a complex mix of Chinese and Western commercial sources, it remains exceptionally difficult for international regulators to suppress these information flows without disrupting the global commercial satellite market.

Permanent challenges to American technological superiority

The unprecedented visibility of US operations in the ongoing war against Iran has sparked significant urgency among American lawmakers and defence officials, who warn that the Chinese Communist Party is successfully turning the global technology ecosystem into a persistent battlefield tool.

While some intelligence veterans remain sceptical of claims that these firms can truly penetrate encrypted stealth communications or track B-2A bombers with total accuracy, they acknowledge that the intent to negate American advantages is undeniable.

As Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth recently noted, the Pentagon is increasingly forced to adapt to a reality where "silent" support from space-based intelligence ensures that US movements are rarely, if ever, unobserved.

This shift marks a permanent end to the era of unilateral intelligence dominance and forces a total reassessment of how the United States protects its troop movements in an age of AI-driven transparency.