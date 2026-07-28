US, India Expand Defence, Civil Nuclear Cooperation, Says Senior US Official | X - Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs

The United States and India are expanding cooperation in defence and civil nuclear energy, while also advancing the adoption of trusted artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies, US Assistant Secretary of State S Paul Kapur has said.

Kapur made the remarks during a roundtable on India at the Hoover Institution, attended by former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and former US Ambassador to India David C Mulford.

“Under this (Trump) Administration, US engagement with India is creating jobs at home and strengthening supply chains that are critical to both the United States and the region,” Kapur said in a post on X on Monday.

Great roundtable on India with @HooverInst and Director@CondoleezzaRice. Under this Administration, U.S. engagement with India is

creating jobs at home and strengthening supply chains that are critical to both the

United States and the region. We are expanding defense and civil… pic.twitter.com/LkTWSwoPsw — Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) (@State_SCA) July 27, 2026

“We are expanding defence and civil nuclear cooperation, including the adoption of trusted AI and other emerging technologies powering the economy,” the senior US official said.

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