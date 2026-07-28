'Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai?': Neighbour's Heroic Intervention Saves Woman Hanging From 16th-Floor Balcony In Greater Noida | VIDEO

A terrifying video from Greater Noida's Amity Green Avenue Society has gone viral, showing a woman climbing onto the outer edge of a 16th-floor balcony during an alleged argument. Just as the situation appeared moments away from turning tragic, a neighbour acted swiftly, pulling her back to safety in a dramatic rescue caught on camera.

The incident reportedly took place on Monday 27 July afternoon at Amity Green Avenue Society in Greater Noida West. The woman was seen outside the balcony railing of a flat in H Tower, balancing precariously several floors above the ground while an argument allegedly unfolded inside the apartment.

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Neighbours Watch In Horror, Plead With Woman To Return

The incident occurred on Monday at around 3 pm, when residents heard loud voices coming from the apartment, as reported by Hindi news portal Dainik Bhaskar. A neighbour from a nearby building noticed the woman standing on the narrow ledge outside the balcony and immediately began recording the incident while repeatedly urging her to step back inside.

The viral video shows tense moments as the woman remains on the edge, with bystanders anxiously watching from nearby balconies. After several minutes, she eventually climbed back into the apartment safely, bringing relief to everyone who had witnessed the terrifying scene.

Couple Allegedly Had An Argument

According to local residents according to news reports, the woman and a young man, believed to be living together in the rented flat, had allegedly been arguing before the incident. Following the dispute, the woman reportedly stepped onto the outside ledge of the balcony, creating a potentially life-threatening situation.

Authorities have not officially confirmed the nature of their relationship or the circumstances that led to the incident.

Police Launch Probe After Video Goes Viral

After the video began circulating widely on social media, police reached the society and initiated an inquiry.

Officials said they are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident, including what prompted the woman to climb outside the balcony. No injuries were reported, and the woman returned to safety before emergency responders had to intervene.

The dramatic visuals have since sparked widespread discussion online about emotional distress, the dangers of impulsive actions, and safety measures in high-rise residential complexes.