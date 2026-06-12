Video: Ceiling Plaster Collapses In Greater Noida Society Flat, Narrowly Avoids Injury

A fresh incident of ceiling plaster collapse has been reported from Gaur City-1’s 5th Avenue Society in Greater Noida West, intensifying concerns over the structural safety of residential buildings in the area. Fortunately, no one was injured when a large portion of plaster fell from the ceiling of a flat on Monday night.

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The incident occurred at around 10 pm in Flat No. 1265 of S Tower, where resident Mayank lives with his family. According to him, a sizeable chunk of plaster suddenly detached from the bedroom ceiling and crashed onto the bed, damaging a table lamp kept nearby.

Mayank said his father was sitting on a chair just a few feet away when the plaster fell. Had it landed slightly off course, it could have caused serious injuries. The family immediately informed the society management after the incident.

The episode comes soon after a fatal plaster collapse at Arihant Amber Society, where a young man lost his life, heightening anxiety among residents of nearby housing complexes. Mayank also claimed that a similar incident had occurred in the same room about one-and-a-half years ago, when his children sustained injuries after plaster fell from the ceiling.

Although repairs were carried out following the earlier complaint, the recurrence has raised questions about the quality of the restoration work. Residents have urged the Apartment Owners Association (AOA) to conduct a thorough inspection and ensure permanent, high-quality repairs to prevent future accidents.