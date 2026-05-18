Thane Accident: 49-Year-Old Resident Injured After Ceiling Slab Collapses In Pachpakhadi Building

Emergency teams and civic officials inspect the damaged Pachpakhadi residential building after a ceiling slab collapse injured a resident | File Photo

Thane, May 18: A 49-year-old man sustained injuries after a portion of a bedroom ceiling slab collapsed in a residential building in the Pachpakhadi area of Thane West on Sunday morning. The incident occurred at the ‘Matoshree’ Cooperative Housing Society, located near Tekdi Bungalow.

Incident details

According to the Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), the call was received at approximately 10.05 am. The slab of Room No. 205, located on the second floor and owned by Sunita Amle, crashed down onto Room No. 105 on the first floor, owned by Reema Surve.

The building is a 35-to-36-year-old ground-plus-four structure. Authorities have classified the building under the C2B category, which denotes structures that require structural repairs without being vacated.

Casualties and rescue operations

The victim has been identified as Anant Laxman Mhatre (49). Officials confirmed that Mhatre sustained injuries to his hands, legs and nose. He was immediately rushed to the District Civil Hospital in Thane, where he is currently undergoing medical treatment.

The disaster was reported to the authorities by local Municipal Councillor Mrs Metange. Shortly after the alert, a rescue team comprising RDMC personnel and one pickup vehicle arrived at the scene.

Official response

Several senior officials and local representatives visited the site to oversee the situation, including:

Local representatives: Mr Narayan Pawar, Mr Rajesh More and Mrs Metange.

Civic officials: The Assistant Commissioner (Uthalsar Ward Committee), Disaster Management Officer, Executive Engineer and junior engineers from the Public Works Department (PWD).

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Personnel from the Encroachment Department and the PWD are currently conducting a thorough inspection of the premises. Further action regarding the structural stability of the remaining portions of the building is being initiated by the Uthalsar Ward Committee.

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