US: House of Representatives Initiates Impeachment Inquiry Against President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden | AP

Senior Republican Kevin McCarthy announced on Tuesday that the US House of Representatives would initiate an impeachment inquiry into President Biden.

Kevin McCarthy addressed media and and announced, "I am directing our House committees to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. Over the past several months, House Republicans have uncovered serious and credible allegations into President Biden’s conduct—a culture of corruption."

Since gaining control of the House in January, Republicans have been conducting investigations into the president. These inquiries have failed to uncover any substantial evidence of wrongdoing by President Biden.

However, these investigations have brought greater attention to the business activities of the president's sole surviving son, Hunter Biden, which Republicans deem questionable, as well as President Biden's awareness of his son's actions. This marks the initial step in a political procedure that may culminate in an impeachment vote within the House of Representatives. If such a vote garners a simple majority approval, it could lead to a trial in the US Senate.

Delivering a statement to media, McCarthy claimed that there were "serious and credible" allegations involving the president's conduct.

"Taken together, these allegations paint a picture of a culture of corruption," he went on to add.

Hunter Biden is presently the subject of a federal investigation regarding potential tax-related offenses associated with his foreign business involvements.

