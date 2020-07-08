US govt to deport international students studying online; Harvard, MIT file lawsuit seeking stay on 'unlawful' order

International students in the US were thrown into a bit of a crisis recently after the US government said that it would deport international students whose courses have gone fully online amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. Now, a day later, on Wednesday, Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology have asked the courts to block the order.
The US department of State will no longer issue visas to students for schools or programs that have gone fully online for the fall semester, a release had said. "Nor will US Customs and Border Protection permit these students to enter the United States," the government release had said.
As per an NDTV report, the two top universities have filed a lawsuit before the US District Court in Boston, stating that the order was "unlawful". They have requested that a restraining order be issued to put the government directive on hold.
