US: Francis Scott Key Bridge In Baltimore Collapses After Large Boat Collision; Dramatic Videos Go Viral (WATCH)

The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Maryland's Baltimore collapsed after a cargo ship hit it on Tuesday morning.

As per reports, the large vessel crashed into the bridge and caught fire before sinking in the river. Multiple vehicles running on the bridge at the time of the major mishap fell into the water below.

Videos of the incident posted on social media showed the bridge entirely descending into the river.

Watch the videos here:

The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland which crosses the Patapsco River has reportedly Collapsed within the last few minutes after being Struck by a Large Container Ship; a Mass Casualty Incident has been Declared with over a Dozen Cars and many Individuals said to… pic.twitter.com/SsPMU8Mjph — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 26, 2024

Alternate angle on Francis Scott Key bridge shows a large explosion 👀 pic.twitter.com/sGkjffTRaS — cackenbools U/G-t (@cackenbools) March 26, 2024

According to news reports, at around 01:30 am local time (05:30 GMT), 911 received a call informing about the incident.

Chief Kevin Cartwright, director of communications for the Baltimore City Fire Department said that the bridge had been struck by "a large vessel" causing it to collapse into the Patapsco River below. Cartwright informed that as many as seven individuals and several vehicles" have fallen into the river.

Initial reports suggest that emergency response teams have reached the site and the bridge has been closed for vehicular movement.

Currently, rescue operation at the incident site is underway. More details about injuries and casualties are awaited.