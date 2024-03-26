 US: Francis Scott Key Bridge In Baltimore Collapses After Large Boat Collision; Dramatic Videos Go Viral (WATCH)
US: Francis Scott Key Bridge In Baltimore Collapses After Large Boat Collision; Dramatic Videos Go Viral (WATCH)

US: Francis Scott Key Bridge In Baltimore Collapses After Large Boat Collision; Dramatic Videos Go Viral (WATCH)

Multiple vehicles running on the bridge at the time of the major mishap fell into the water below

Abhishek SinghUpdated: Tuesday, March 26, 2024, 01:15 PM IST
article-image
The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Maryland's Baltimore collapsed after a cargo ship hit it on Tuesday morning. 

As per reports, the large vessel crashed into the bridge and caught fire before sinking in the river. Multiple vehicles running on the bridge at the time of the major mishap fell into the water below.

Videos of the incident posted on social media showed the bridge entirely descending into the river.

Watch the videos here:

article-image

According to news reports, at around 01:30 am local time (05:30 GMT), 911 received a call informing about the incident.

Chief Kevin Cartwright, director of communications for the Baltimore City Fire Department said that the bridge had been struck by "a large vessel" causing it to collapse into the Patapsco River below. Cartwright informed that as many as  seven individuals and several vehicles" have fallen into the river.

Initial reports suggest that emergency response teams have reached the site and the bridge has been closed for vehicular movement.

Currently, rescue operation at the incident site is underway. More details about injuries and casualties are awaited. 

