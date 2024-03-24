 US: Did Donald Trump Call Barak Obama The 'Founder Of ISIS' After Moscow Terror Attack? Here Is The Truth Behind The Viral Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUS: Did Donald Trump Call Barak Obama The 'Founder Of ISIS' After Moscow Terror Attack? Here Is The Truth Behind The Viral Video

US: Did Donald Trump Call Barak Obama The 'Founder Of ISIS' After Moscow Terror Attack? Here Is The Truth Behind The Viral Video

Assailants burst into a large concert hall in Moscow on Friday and sprayed the crowd with gunfire, killing over 60 people, injuring more than 100.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, March 24, 2024, 12:02 PM IST
article-image

Day after the Moscow terror attack a viral video is being hugely circulated of the former President of USA Donald Trump as accusing Barack Obama of being the founder of ISIS. This portrayal is misleading and doesn't show Trump's comments accurately. Meanwhile, the footage also suggested that Trump blamed Obama for the Moscow deaths, but did he really?

In the video Trump can be heard saying “ISIS is honouring President Obama.” “He is the founder of ISIS. He founded ISIS. And, I would say the co-founder would be crooked Hilary Clinton,” he further said in the video.

The Truth Behind The Viral Video

The truth is that the video in question is a resurfaced clip from when Donald Trump was a Republican nominee before the 2016 presidential election, not a recent remark following the Moscow attack.

During a campaign address in Sunrise, Florida, Trump engaged in a heated argument with Democrats about various issues, including Foreign Policy, the presence of US troops in conflict zones, and gun rights. It was during this context that he criticised and blasted Barack Obama with the comments about being the founder of ISIS.

Read Also
US: Man Wanted For Involvement In Capitol Riots Arrested With Weapons & Explosives Near Obama's...
article-image

Moscow Terror Attack

Assailants burst into a large concert hall in Moscow on Friday and sprayed the crowd with gunfire, killing over 60 people, injuring more than 100 and setting fire to the venue in a brazen attack just days after President Vladimir Putin cemented his grip on power in a highly orchestrated electoral landslide, according to news agency PTI report.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted on affiliated channels on social media. A US intelligence official told The Associated Press that US intelligence agencies had learned the group's branch in Afghanistan was planning an attack in Moscow and shared the information with Russian officials.

Read Also
Moscow Shooting: 60 Dead, 145 Injured In Russian Concert Hall Attack, Islamic State Group Claims...
article-image

It wasn't immediately clear what happened to the attackers after the raid, which state investigators were investigating as terrorism.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US: Did Donald Trump Call Barak Obama The 'Founder Of ISIS' After Moscow Terror Attack? Here Is The...

US: Did Donald Trump Call Barak Obama The 'Founder Of ISIS' After Moscow Terror Attack? Here Is The...

Moscow Shooting: ISIS Releases Footages Of Concert Hall Massacre That Killed 133

Moscow Shooting: ISIS Releases Footages Of Concert Hall Massacre That Killed 133

Russia Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 133 In Moscow Shooting; 11 Held Including 4 Terrorists

Russia Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 133 In Moscow Shooting; 11 Held Including 4 Terrorists

Pakistan: Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Terms Kite Flying A ‘Blood Sport’ After Young Motorcyclist Dies...

Pakistan: Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Terms Kite Flying A ‘Blood Sport’ After Young Motorcyclist Dies...

'Terrorists Tried To Flee To Ukraine': Russian President Vladimir Putin On Moscow Concert Attack

'Terrorists Tried To Flee To Ukraine': Russian President Vladimir Putin On Moscow Concert Attack