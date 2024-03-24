US: Did Donald Trump Call Barak Obama The 'Founder Of ISIS' After Moscow Terror Attack? Here Is The Truth Behind The Viral Video

Day after the Moscow terror attack a viral video is being hugely circulated of the former President of USA Donald Trump as accusing Barack Obama of being the founder of ISIS. This portrayal is misleading and doesn't show Trump's comments accurately. Meanwhile, the footage also suggested that Trump blamed Obama for the Moscow deaths, but did he really?

In the video Trump can be heard saying “ISIS is honouring President Obama.” “He is the founder of ISIS. He founded ISIS. And, I would say the co-founder would be crooked Hilary Clinton,” he further said in the video.

Just a reminder that Barrack Hussein Obama, our first Muslim President and the current puppet master behind Joe Biden, is the founder of ISIS.



This is a Trump position as well.



When you remember that, it all makes much more sense.



Obama = ISIS.



Biden = ISIS pic.twitter.com/FOqwz4p165 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) March 24, 2024

The Truth Behind The Viral Video

The truth is that the video in question is a resurfaced clip from when Donald Trump was a Republican nominee before the 2016 presidential election, not a recent remark following the Moscow attack.

During a campaign address in Sunrise, Florida, Trump engaged in a heated argument with Democrats about various issues, including Foreign Policy, the presence of US troops in conflict zones, and gun rights. It was during this context that he criticised and blasted Barack Obama with the comments about being the founder of ISIS.

Moscow Terror Attack

Assailants burst into a large concert hall in Moscow on Friday and sprayed the crowd with gunfire, killing over 60 people, injuring more than 100 and setting fire to the venue in a brazen attack just days after President Vladimir Putin cemented his grip on power in a highly orchestrated electoral landslide, according to news agency PTI report.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted on affiliated channels on social media. A US intelligence official told The Associated Press that US intelligence agencies had learned the group's branch in Afghanistan was planning an attack in Moscow and shared the information with Russian officials.

It wasn't immediately clear what happened to the attackers after the raid, which state investigators were investigating as terrorism.