US: Former Fox Host Tucker Carlson Claims Top Democrats Question President Biden's Fitness For Reelection

Washington, DC: Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson has claimed that several prominent Democrat leaders have suggested that US President Joe Biden is "brain-damaged" and it is only a matter of time they remove him from running for the post again.

Carlson also took to his X platform to say that Barack Obama's support to Biden was "disingenuous" and that he has been privately telling Democrats that President Biden "can't win".

From an unusually good source: Obama’s tweet supporting Joe Biden was disingenuous. In private, Obama is telling people Biden can’t win, and he is therefore in favor of an open convention. Obama will not say whom he supports, nor as of yesterday afternoon had he met personally… — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 1, 2024

Obama had after the debate hosted by CNN, between Biden and Trump, had voiced his support for Biden, acknowledging that "bad debate nights happen".

Tucker Carlson On Former US President Donald Trump

Meanwhile, Tucker said that former US President Donald Trump at this point is not just the Republican presidential candidate but effectively the presumptive president. He said that if Trump is put behind bars, it "had better be for a serious crime" that everyone agrees he committed, otherwise, they would risk destroying the system.

In his X post, Carlson stated, "Biden is done. Bet on it. Too many prominent Democrats have suggested he's brain damaged. They can't walk that back. They have to remove him, and they will. The only question is when. If they're smart, they'll do it immediately. If Kamala's going to be the nominee, she might as well be the president first."

Biden is done. Bet on it. Too many prominent Democrats have suggested he’s brain damaged. They can’t walk that back. They have to remove him, and they will. The only question is when. If they’re smart, they’ll do it immediately. If Kamala’s going to be the nominee, she might as… — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 2, 2024

Read Also Joe Biden Presses On In Presidential Race: Key Reasons For His Commitment

"That leaves the question of Trump and his sentencing on July 11. Biden's collapse makes this a much more perilous moment than it was. At this point Trump is not just the Republican candidate, but effectively the presumptive president. If you're going to put him in jail, it had better be for a very serious crime that everyone agrees he committed. Otherwise, you risk destroying the system completely and forever. We're in legitimate danger. Democrats need to pull back," he added.

His statement comes days after Donald Trump and Joe Biden engaged in a fiery debate broadcast live on CNN. The age disparity between the 81-year-old incumbent US president and his 78-year-old challenger was starkly apparent throughout the evening, with Biden notably hoarse and exhibiting limited vocal range, struggling at times to articulate clear differences from Trump.

Key US Democratic leaders have stood firmly behind Biden, rejecting the notion that he should end his 2024 campaign for a second four-year term in the White House due to his halting and disjointed debate performance last week against former President Donald Trump, reported Voice of America (VOA).

The Democratic allies of Biden readily acknowledged the 81-year-old Biden's shortcomings in the nationally televised 90-minute debate in which he struggled at times to complete sentences and at one point mistakenly said he had killed off Medicare, the government's health insurance program for older Americans.

Read Also Joe Biden Should Withdraw From The 2024 Race

Tucker Carlson On Relations Between Bidens & Obamas

Meanwhile, former Fox News TV host Carlson noted that the relations between Bidens and Obamas have never been warm. However, according to him, the ties between the two families have further deteriorated "mostly due to Jill Biden."

In a post on X, Carlson stated, "From an unusually good source: Obama's tweet supporting Joe Biden was disingenuous. In private, Obama is telling people Biden can't win, and he is therefore in favor of an open convention. Obama will not say whom he supports, nor as of yesterday afternoon had he met personally with Biden to deliver the message. Relations between the Obamas and the Bidens have never been warm. At times they've been hostile."

"But recently they've deteriorated further, mostly due to Jill Biden. In the hours and days after the debate, she kept her husband cloistered away from anyone who might convince him to drop out. Jill Biden is the driving force behind her husband's reelection campaign, just as she was in 2020, when other members of the family (including Biden's sister Val) considered him too impaired to run. The next generation of potential Democratic candidates understands all this as an opportunity and they're circling, particularly Gretchen Whitmer, who is promoting herself aggressively," he added.

Former US President Barack Obama Expresses His Support For President Biden

Expressing support for Biden, Obama in a post on X stated, "Bad debate nights happen. Trust me, I know. But this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself. Between someone who tells the truth; who knows right from wrong and will give it to the American people straight -- and someone who lies through his teeth for his own benefit. Last night didn't change that, and it's why so much is at stake in November."

Bad debate nights happen. Trust me, I know. But this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself. Between someone who tells the truth; who knows right from wrong and will give it to the… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 28, 2024

According to a new CBS-YouGov poll, Americans, by a 72-27 per cent margin, do not think that Biden has the "mental and cognitive health to serve as president," a reading that was seven percentage points worse on the same question compared to three weeks ago, VOA reported. However, national polling between Biden and Trump still showed the contest remains a dead heat.

Meanwhile, the key Democratic officials rejected the suggestion of some rank-and-file Democrats and editorials in The New York Times and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he drop out of the race for a younger candidate.

Democrats Express Their Support For President Biden After Presidential Debate

Several Democrats, including Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock, US Representative Jim Clyburn, and Maryland Governor Wes Moore, expressed support for Biden after his debate with Trump.

Jim Clyburn told CNN's "State of the Union" show, "I do not believe that Joe Biden has a problem leading for the next four years because he's done a great job of leading for the last three-and-a-half years. I always say that the best predictor of future behaviour is past performance."

"Oh, absolutely not," Georgia Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock told NBC's "Meet the Press" program. "Bad debates happen. The question is, 'Who has Donald Trump ever shown up for other than himself and people like himself?' I'm with Joe Biden, and it's our assignment to make sure that he gets over the finish line come November."

Read Also Donald Trump Moves To Overturn Pornstar Hush Money Case Conviction After Immunity Verdict Boost:...

Speaking on CBS News "Face the Nation," Wes Moore said that "the president had a difficult night just like every single one of us do" but that it should not force him out of the November 5 election."Joe Biden is not going to take himself out of this race, nor should he."

At one contentious moment during the debate, Biden's defence of his border security record trailed off, prompting Trump's sharp retort: "I really don't know what he said at the end of that sentence. I don't think he knows what he said, either."

Trump, known for his election denialism, reiterated his claims about fraud in the 2020 election, despite asserting he would accept the results of the 2024 election if deemed "fair and legal."

In response, Biden accused Trump of whining and reminded him of his prior electoral loss, according to CNN. This debate marked the first face-off between a sitting president and a former president in history, covering contentious issues such as abortion, immigration, foreign policy, and inflation.