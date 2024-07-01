Joe Biden Presses On In Presidential Race: Key Reasons For His Commitment

Joe Biden To Stay In Presidential Race Despite Debate Criticism, Democrats Resist Calls For Replacement | Photo: AFP

After the first presidential debate in CNN headquarters in Atlanta, what’s taken the internet by storm is the many gaffes by president Joe Biden , with most reports and analysis giving clear lead to Trump. ‘Incoherent’ ‘senile’ ‘unstable’ ‘fragile’…are just some of the adjectives used to describe the far-from-impressive performance of Joe Biden specially when taken in contrast to Trump, who may have lied through his teeth on many occasions but there was not a batting of eyelid while doing so. He appeared in control and given his weak opponent almost shone through it.

Practically every political expert, analyst, observer one way or the other indicated after the debate that Biden is ill equipped to run for presidency again and is unlikely to be able to see through a third term in office with his health at this level of fragility. So, then the question arose whether the democrats would replace him?

Here are the five reasons why by all accounts and purposes, such a possibility can be ruled out. First, the Democratic Party has had no real Plan B for Biden as its presidential candidate, according to Elaine Kamarck, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution think tank and a Democratic National Committee (DNC) member. Elaine, who is also the author of the book “Primary Politics” about the presidential nominating process, said Biden ran virtually unopposed for the party’s presidential nomination this year. So now for another candidate to garner the delegate votes that he has and emerge as a Democrat nominee would be a tall order.

Second, the disastrous debate performance cannot be a ground for replacement. Many believe that Trump did not come out smelling of roses either. With his lying with impunity, and many falsehoods busted, the democrats are eager to make it a race between a conman versus an old man and implore the American voter to see which is worse.

Third, a debate setback also becomes a ground for a comeback. It’s still very early in the race and there could be a case made about how this adversity can be turned into an opportunity by making a stunning comeback. Public memory is short and turnarounds are common in politics. Biden would like to stake another chance in the 2nd debate schedule for 7th September in the ABC studios.

Fourth, Biden has no ostensible challenger. For him to bow out of the race, either he himself would have to step aside and take that call or another Democrat must throw in the gauntlet. As of now the two possible replacements, Vice president Kamala Harris and California Governor Gavin Newsom – spoke passionately in his defence after the debate, showing no indication of challenging his candidacy.

And last but not the least, its too late in the process to nominate someone who can be a tough enough opponent for Trump. If anything someone like Kamala Harris or for that matter Michelle Obama whose name also came up as a replacement, would only help Trump’s case by polarising voters.

With the campaign already picking up steam around Biden a change at this stage would make the battle only tougher for democrats. The consensus therefore being that Biden is still the best bet given the circumstances around an opponent like Trump.