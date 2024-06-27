Atlanta Set For Historic Trump-Biden Debate In CNN Studios, No Live Audience Amid Strict Rules And High Stakes; VIDEO |

The first U.S. presidential debate between incumbent Joe Biden and Republican rival Donald Trump will have many differentiators this time from its traditional format. First it’s going to be held in a tv studio, with no live audience. The 2020 Presidential debate was a complete disaster because of the constant interjections with a live audience adding to the chaos.

This time it’s likely to be saner debate without all the surround sound. It will be moderated by CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash in network headquarters of Atlanta. To ensure that the ruckus is avoided, clear rules are being set-candidates will appear at a uniform podium during the 90-minute debate, podium positions will be determined by a coin flip and candidates will be given a pen, a pad of paper and a bottle of water but cannot use props.

Microphones will be muted throughout the debate except for the candidate whose turn it is to speak. Each candidate gets 2 mins for responses and rebuttals and one min to ask questions. It is ironic that the first presidential debate takes place in Atlanta, Georgia, a state that has prompted the STOP THE STEAL slogan of Trump’s campaign.

Trump continues to call the Georgia vote as manipulated and stolen owing to which he believes Biden won the Presidential polls in 2020. Georgia issue undoubtedly will be integral to Trump’s address. Trump is also keen to corner Biden on the issue of age-related infirmities given the recent indiscretions in global summits like the G7. Biden on the other hand is likely to capitalise on the anti-abortion stance adopted by Trump.

This is also the first time an incumbent president will square off a former president in US presidential debate history. And marks the beginning of a phase where the customary CPD, the commission for Presidential debates is no longer hosting it, but Tv networks are. In fact, after CNN, the next host for Presidential debate will be ABC studios that is scheduled for 10th September, couple of months ahead of polling this year.