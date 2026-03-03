US Forces Say IRGC Command Destroyed, Iran Claims Major Strike On US Base In Bahrain | X/@CENTCOM

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Tuesday announced sustained military operations against key Iranian military infrastructure, including facilities linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), as part of Operation Epic Fury launched on February 28.

In a statement on X, CENTCOM said US forces had destroyed IRGC command and control centres, air defence systems, missile and drone launch sites, and military airfields across Iran. The command asserted that operations would continue to counter what it described as imminent threats posed by the Iranian regime.

Air, Sea And Ground Assets Deployed

CENTCOM confirmed that multiple squadrons of F/A-18 fighter jets are conducting round-the-clock missions, while US B-1 bombers carried out deep strikes aimed at degrading Iran’s ballistic missile capabilities. The operations underscore coordinated action across air, sea and ground forces amid escalating hostilities between Washington and Tehran.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the objective of the campaign is to eliminate Iran’s short-range ballistic missile threat and curb its naval capacity, particularly risks to global shipping lanes. He warned that “the hardest hits are yet to come,” echoing US President Donald Trump.

Iran Claims Strike On US Base In Bahrain

Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed it launched a “massive missile and drone” attack on the Sheikh Isa air base in Bahrain. According to Iranian statements, 20 drones and three missiles struck the base, allegedly hitting the main command building and igniting fuel storage tanks.

Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, said Tehran would continue to defend itself as long as what he termed US-Israeli aggression persists.

Lebanon Front Reignites

The conflict has also intensified along Israel’s northern border. The Israel Defense Forces said it killed Hussein Makled, identified as the head of intelligence for Hezbollah, in an overnight strike. The IDF alleged Makled played a key role in gathering intelligence assessments on Israeli troop movements.

Israeli forces also intercepted two unmanned aerial vehicles that crossed into Israeli territory from Lebanon, signalling continued cross-border tensions.

Gulf Region Drawn In

With reported strikes in Bahrain and expanding Israeli operations in Lebanon, the conflict’s footprint has widened across the Gulf and Levant. Military deployments and retaliatory actions on multiple fronts have heightened fears of broader regional destabilisation.