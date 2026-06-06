US Forces Board Sanctioned Stateless Vessel MT Davina In Indian Ocean | Video | X @INDOPACOM

The United States Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) on Friday announced that American forces carried out a maritime interdiction and right-of-visit boarding of the sanctioned stateless vessel MT Davina in the Indian Ocean. The operation took place within INDOPACOM's area of responsibility and was aimed at enforcing international sanctions and disrupting illicit maritime networks.

In a statement posted on X on June 5, the command said the overnight operation targeted the MT Davina, which has been identified as a sanctioned vessel operating without recognised national registration. Images and a video shared by the command showed helicopters and military personnel involved in the boarding operation at sea.

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According to the statement, U.S. authorities remain committed to global maritime enforcement efforts intended to disrupt networks that provide material support to Iran. The command emphasised that international waters cannot be used as a refuge by sanctioned actors seeking to evade restrictions and enforcement measures.

“We will continue global maritime enforcement to disrupt illicit networks and interdict vessels providing material support to Iran, wherever they operate,” the post stated.

While INDOPACOM did not immediately disclose additional details about the cargo, crew, or ownership structure of the MT Davina, the operation highlights Washington’s ongoing focus on enforcing sanctions and monitoring maritime activities linked to Iran.