Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Says Islamabad Will Remain Grateful To Trump For May 2025 Ceasefire Intervention

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif once again praised US President Donald Trump for his “intervention” in the ceasefire with India, saying Islamabad will “forever remain grateful” to Trump. According to reports, the Pakistan PM credited Trump for his "timely and decisive intervention" which stopped the war on May 10, 2025. Sharif called Trump a “man of peace”.

Sharif credited US President Donald Trump for playing a decisive role in securing the ceasefire between India and Pakistan on May 10 last year. Speaking at a reception hosted by the US Embassy in Islamabad to commemorate the 250th anniversary of American independence, Sharif said Trump’s timely intervention helped bring an end to the hostilities and restore stability in the region.

Sharif expressed Pakistan’s gratitude toward the US president, stating that Trump’s efforts helped prevent a wider conflict and contributed to peace in South Asia. He remarked that Trump would be remembered as a “man of peace” for his role in easing tensions. Sharif also described relations between Islamabad and Washington as a longstanding and special partnership.

Trump has repeatedly asserted that he helped broker the ceasefire following the military confrontation between India and Pakistan in May last year. However, India has consistently rejected claims of third-party mediation, maintaining that the understanding was reached directly through communication between the military leadership of the two countries.

The tensions followed the April 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 people were killed. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting alleged terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Earlier on Friday, Trump again claimed credit for ending multiple international conflicts and expressed hope that the Russia-Ukraine war could also be resolved. India has continued to dispute both Trump’s mediation claims and his suggestions that trade considerations influenced the ceasefire discussions. Former External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had previously stated that the ceasefire was negotiated directly between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan.