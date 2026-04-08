'US Forced Into Ceasefire After Failure To Sustain War': Iran Supreme Leader's Representative In India

Abdul Majeed Hakeem Ilahi, Special representative of the supreme leader of Iran | X @ANI

New Delhi: Iran's Supreme Leader's representative in India, Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, on Wednesday claimed that the United States was compelled to announce a ceasefire with Iran after failing to sustain the conflict, and asserting that continued hostilities would have led to further setbacks for Washington.

In an exclusive interaction with IANS, Ilahi said that the US decision to halt the war was not voluntary but driven by its inability to continue fighting.

"The US was forced to announce a ceasefire because it could not continue the war. They made a big mistake, and within the last 41 days, they wanted to stop the war but could not do it. Finally, when they realised they could not continue and would face further defeat, they announced a ceasefire," he said.

On whether the ceasefire could pave the way for a lasting resolution, Ilahi indicated that peace would depend on the acceptance of Iran’s terms.

“With our conditions... if they accept our conditions, yes, it will be the end of this war,” he stated.

Reflecting on the broader conflict, Ilahi maintained that Iran had no intention of engaging in war and described the situation as being imposed on the country.

"From the beginning, we did not want this war; it was imposed on us. We also realised that many people from different countries suffered because of it, which we did not want. We did not want to attack civilians in countries that were attacking us. We were always guided by humanity and international laws regarding war," he said.

However, he added that Iran was prepared to respond decisively, if necessary.

“In the end, we also have to know how to respond, and they realised that if they continued, we would respond strongly,” Ilahi remarked.

Addressing allegations regarding Iran’s nuclear ambitions, Ilahi categorically denied that Tehran possesses or seeks to develop nuclear weapons, citing religious principles.

"This is not true. From the beginning, our Supreme Leader had clearly announced that nuclear weapons are forbidden (Haram) according to our religion. We do not want them now or in the future -- never," he said.

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On accusations by Gulf countries regarding attacks allegedly carried out by Iran, Ilahi blamed external interference in the region for escalating tensions.

"We have lived in this region together for thousands of years without such conflicts. The crises began when America came from thousands of miles away and brought instability. The bases used by the US to attack us are located in neighbouring Arab countries," he said.

He clarified that Iran’s actions were directed at US military infrastructure rather than neighbouring nations.

"We were forced to target American bases, but we never attacked our neighbours or civilians, although we could have done that," Ilahi added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)