Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Welcomes US-Iran Ceasefire, Invites Both Sides To Islamabad For Further Negotiations

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif |

Islamabad, April 8: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday announced that Iran, America and its allies have agreed for immediate ceasefire, including Lebanon and elsewhere. Shehbaz Sharif shared a post on his official social media account and invited the delegations of both the countries for further negotiations.

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In the post, Sharif said that the ceasefire has come into effect right away and called it an important step towards peace. He thanked the leadership of both countries for showing wisdom and cooperation. He invited their delegations to Islamabad on April 10 for further talks to reach a final agreement and ensure long-term stability in the region.

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In a major for India and the World, Iran has announced to open the Strait of Hormuz with proper coordination for a period of two weeks. It also said that if attacks against Iran are halted, their Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations.

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Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's Post

With the greatest humility, I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY. I warmly welcome the sagacious gesture and extend deepest gratitude to the leadership of both the countries and invite their delegations to Islamabad on Friday, 10th April 2026, to further negotiate for a conclusive agreement to settle all disputes. Both parties have displayed remarkable wisdom and understanding and have remained constructively engaged in furthering the cause of peace and stability. We earnestly hope, that the ‘Islamabad Talks’ succeed in achieving sustainable peace and wish to share more good news in coming days!