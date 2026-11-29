Videos showing large flames and thick black smoke rising near Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) following a magnitude 5.0 earthquake have sparked alarm online. However, officials have clarified that the dramatic visuals were of controlled safety flaring at the nearby Chevron El Segundo refinery and not an uncontrolled fire.

The earthquake struck offshore near Manhattan Beach, California, on Saturday, November 28, 2026, at approximately 9:30 am local time. Initially reported at a magnitude of 5.2, the tremor was later recorded at 5.0 and was felt across the greater Los Angeles region.

The proximity of the earthquake to LAX, coupled with videos of flames and smoke near the airport, fuelled speculation about possible damage to critical infrastructure. However, officials said the refinery's flaring was a precautionary safety measure triggered by the earthquake and did not pose a threat to the surrounding community.

Flames And Thick Smoke Near LAX: What Happened At Chevron Refinery?

Footage circulating on social media showed towering flames and thick black smoke emerging from the Chevron El Segundo refinery, located south of Los Angeles International Airport. The visuals raised concerns about a possible industrial fire following the earthquake.

However, the City of El Segundo and Chevron clarified that the flames were the result of safety systems activating during the earthquake. Equipment was shut down as a precaution, while excess gases were directed towards flare stacks and burned in a controlled manner.

Such safety flaring is a standard refinery procedure during unexpected operational interruptions, including earthquakes. Firefighters also responded to the site as a precaution, but officials said there was no significant structural damage or immediate danger to the surrounding community.

Similar unplanned flaring was also reported at the Torrance Refinery following the tremors.

LAX Reports Minor Damage After Earthquake, No Major Disruptions

At Los Angeles International Airport, the earthquake caused some minor damage, including shattered windows, particularly in Terminal 7 and overhead areas leading towards parking facilities. Ceiling tiles and dust reportedly fell in certain sections, while some roof leaks were also reported.

Despite the damage, airport authorities said inspections of the airfield found no issues. Flight operations continued normally after precautionary checks, with no reports of injuries or major structural damage.

Air traffic controllers had earlier instructed approaching aircraft to perform precautionary go-arounds as the tremors were felt at the airport. The affected flights subsequently landed safely.

Officials Clarify Viral Videos Amid Earthquake Fears

The dramatic visuals of flames and smoke near LAX triggered speculation about a possible refinery fire and widespread infrastructure damage following the earthquake.

However, officials clarified that the flames were part of controlled safety flaring rather than an uncontrolled blaze. Both the refinery and airport reported limited damage, with no significant injuries or major infrastructure failures immediately reported following the earthquake and its aftershocks.