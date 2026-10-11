US Fighter Jet Strikes Panama-Flagged Cargo Ship In Gulf Of Oman, CENTCOM Says Vessel Disabled For Breaching Iran Blockade | X - CENTCOM

Florida [US], October 11: The United States military announced on Saturday that it had disabled a Panama-flagged commercial cargo vessel in the Gulf of Oman after the crew allegedly ignored warnings and attempted to breach Washington’s naval blockade against Iran, amid escalating tensions across regional shipping corridors.

Detailing the operation via social media, the US Central Command stated in a post on X: “A US military fighter jet struck the stern of Panama-flagged M/V Ocean Molica (also known as the "Arika Sun") with a precision munition, fully disabling the ship's propulsion without harming the crew.”

U.S. Forces Disable Cargo Vessel Attempting to Violate Blockade TAMPA, Fla. — U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces disabled a commercial cargo vessel in the Gulf of Oman, Oct. 10, after the ship’s crew ignored repeated warnings and attempted to run the ongoing naval blockade against Iran. A U.S. military fighter jet struck the stern of Panama-flagged M/V Ocean Molica (also known as the “Arika Sun”) with a precision munition, fully disabling the ship’s propulsion without harming the crew. The large cargo vessel was attempting to transit regional waters after having previously departed an Iranian port. CENTCOM forces resumed America’s blockade against all ships entering or departing Iranian ports on July 14. Four commercial vessels have been disabled and 135 ships have been turned around during three months of strict enforcement. Additionally, U.S. forces have destroyed 10 tankers linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' multibillion-dollar shadow network over the same period. All mariners are advised to heed blockade warnings from CENTCOM forces. Crews should also continue to monitor Notice to Mariners broadcasts and contact U.S. naval forces on bridge-to-bridge channel 16 when operating in the Gulf of Oman and Strait of Hormuz approaches. — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) October 11, 2026

CENTCOM details blockade enforcement

According to CENTCOM, the bulk carrier attempted to transit regional waters after departing from an Iranian port. To enforce its ongoing naval blockade covering all maritime traffic entering and leaving Iranian ports, US forces have subjected vessels operating to or from those locations to strict restrictions.

This enforcement involves issuing direct warnings and operational orders to commercial shipping, with naval units redirecting compliant vessels while disabling those that refuse to follow instructions.

Four vessels disabled during operations

In its October 10 statement, CENTCOM reported that four commercial vessels had been disabled and 135 ships turned back over three months of enforcement operations, alongside the destruction of 10 tankers linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' shadow shipping network.

Against the backdrop of mounting disruption to regional maritime trade and escalating security anxieties across the waters encircling Iran, particularly within the Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz, which functions as a vital energy transport artery for international markets, the command urged regional mariners to heed all blockade directives issued by American units.

Also Watch:

Mariners advised to follow naval instructions

Ship crews were recommended to keep a close watch on Notice to Mariners broadcasts and instructed to maintain communication with US naval personnel via bridge-to-bridge radio channel 16 when navigating the Gulf of Oman and approaches to the Strait of Hormuz.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)