Iran Claims Supertanker Hit Naval Mines In Strait Of Hormuz, Warns Ships Against Using Unauthorised Routes | X - IranNuances

Tehran, Oct 11: The navy of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that a "violating" supertanker attempting to exit the Strait of Hormuz via an "unauthorised" route suffered a massive explosion after hitting naval mines.

In a statement published on the IRGC's official news outlet Sepah News, the navy said on Saturday that the vessel, carrying crude oil with its navigation and GPS systems switched off, caught fire after the blast.

It said the route had been designated high-risk, warning that such a fate awaits any violating oil tanker seeking to "disregard" Iran's regulations, reports Xinhua news agency.

IRGC reports attack on gas carrier

Earlier on Friday, the IRGC navy said its forces had hit a "giant" liquefied petroleum gas carrier identified as NV Sunshine as it sought to cross the strait through an "illegal" route south of the waterway.

IRGC says a supertanker carrying oil struck a naval mine and suffered a high-intensity explosion while attempting to exit Strait of Hormuz via an unauthorized route. The tanker, which had turned off its navigation systems, is engulfed in a massive fire visible from coastal areas. https://t.co/Y18ZRTvKKI — Iran Nuances (@IranNuances) October 10, 2026

The vessel's engine room and propulsion system caught fire, it said.

Iran blames US for maritime tensions

The navy said the US military was responsible for such incidents and rising maritime tensions in the region.

It also warned that actions against violating vessels will no longer be limited to the Strait of Hormuz, and any vessel crossing unauthorised routes will be "punished."

Pezeshkian reaffirms commitment to negotiations

Separately, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday stressed that his country will not abandon the negotiating table although the United States has attacked it twice amid previous talks between the two sides, according to a statement issued by his office.

In a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Turkmenbashi, Turkmenistan, Pezeshkian said, "We are negotiating. However, whenever we engage in dialogue with the United States, they attack again. Nevertheless, we will not abandon the negotiating table and dialogue."

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Pezeshkian added that Iran had put forward some proposals, in response to which the United States also presented new proposals, noting, "We have made our revisions to these proposals, and once finalised, the plan is to sit down and conclude them through the existing mediators."

Iran tightens control over Hormuz

Iran tightened its grip on the Strait of Hormuz on February 28, barring safe passage of vessels belonging to or affiliated with Israel and the United States following their joint strikes on Iranian territory.